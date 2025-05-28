Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight, the Middle East’s value-added distributor dedicated to Zero Trust security, and ON2IT, the pioneer of Zero Trust as a Service (ZTaaS), today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration is aimed at helping enterprise and government organizations across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) move away from perimeter-based defenses. Their unified Zero Trust framework lowers cyber-risk, bolsters compliance and reduces operational cost.

“The Zero Trust approach delivers the resilience to mitigate cyber risk, enables modern business capabilities and a hybrid workforce, and provides the flexibility to enable appropriate access methods, while removing implicit access based on location. By 2026, 10 percent of large enterprises will have a mature and measurable Zero Trust program in place, up from less than 1 percent today.” — Gartner

“Zero Trust is no longer optional.” — Forrester, Chase Cunningham, Principal Analyst

These analyst findings underline an urgent reality: in a fast-changing world defined by AI-driven threats and escalating geopolitical tensions, Zero Trust has become a business necessity, not a ‘nice-to-have’. (Forrester, Information Week

Prevention, Not Just Detection

ON2IT’s Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service runs on its AUXO™ security platform, which ingests log data from any IT, OT or cloud source -without the complexity of a traditional SIEM. Each event is analyzed both in real time and retrospectively against the AUXO Threat Intel Feed™. It’s then routed through EventFlow™ and, when necessary, escalated to ON2IT’s 24/7 SOC. The result is a prevention-first approach that blocks attacks before they escalate while cutting data-storage overhead and tool sprawl.

Executive Commentary

“Current security stacks weren’t built for today’s cyber war,” said Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight. “By adding ON2IT’s Zero Trust as a Service to our portfolio, we give META customers direct access to globally proven Zero Trust Readiness, Fast Track and Coaching services, empowering them to adopt Zero Trust with confidence, clarity and ease.”

“CyberKnight and ON2IT are proud to join forces to offer globally leading Zero Trust consulting services across the Middle East and Africa,” said Marcel van Eemeren, CEO & Co-founder of ON2IT. “With a decade of Zero Trust leadership and a SOC-driven, prevention-first approach, ON2IT delivers modular, scalable services tailored to each organization’s unique needs. Through this partnership, META organizations gain the same Zero Trust strategies trusted by global leaders and mandated by governments, no SIEM required, no trade-offs made.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About ON2IT:

Since 2005 ON2IT has delivered 24/7 managed cybersecurity through its global MDR service and proprietary AUXO™ platform. As the leader in Zero Trust as a Service, ON2IT combines proactive threat detection, rapid response and intelligent automation to minimize risk and maximize resilience, ensuring your cybersecurity is always on and ahead.