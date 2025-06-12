Ajman, UAE – ruya, the UAE’s first digital Islamic community bank, has launched a bold new film titled "You've Got Better Things to Do", a fully AI-generated campaign that speaks directly to the entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, Camelicorns and SME owners who are fuelling the country’s growth and who prefer simple, modern solutions over the complexities of traditional banking.

The message is simple: your time is precious, and ruya helps you spend it where it matters most - on your business, not your bank. The film showcases everyday moments of business owners chasing their dreams, supported by ruya’s seamless, mobile-first platform that eliminates banking hassles with instant account opening, no hidden fees, and fast, ethical financial services.

In a deliberate creative choice, the film was developed entirely with generative AI, making ruya one of the first banks in the region to launch a campaign built with next-generation technology. The approach reinforces the campaign’s core message: “You’ve got better things to do… than make an ad the old-fashioned way”. By integrating AI into its creative process, ruya aligns with the UAE’s national vision to lead in artificial intelligence and digital innovation. The campaign showcases not just innovation for its own sake, but purposeful use of technology to communicate more meaningfully with today’s business community.

“This film represents an innovative step forward for the Islamic banking sector,” said Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya. "As a digital-first Islamic bank, we believe technology should simplify life, not complicate it. Embracing AI in our marketing is a natural extension of our forward-thinking ethos, as it reflects how we operate as a brand and how we believe banking should evolve: simple, smart, and aligned with the pace of today’s world."

The film is a direct reflection of ruya’s values, blending modern convenience and guided by ethical Islamic principles that promote transparency, fairness, and community focus.

The campaign is now live across ruya’s digital platforms and can be viewed on the official YouTube channel at: ruya - You've got better things to do

About ruya (رويا):

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support. ruya is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified, a testament to its inclusive culture and employee-first values.

Recognition:

– Best Islamic Digital Bank provider, UAE, 2025 – MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit

– Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX, UAE, 2025 – The Digital Banker, Digital CX Awards

– Best Digital Customer Experience for Account Opening and Customer Onboarding – Digital Bank, UAE, 2025 – The Digital Banker, Digital CX Awards

– Best CSR Initiative, UAE, 2025 – MEED, MENA Banking Excellence Awards

– Best Islamic Digital Bank, UAE, 2025 – 2nd Global Islamic Fintech Awards

