Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: CYBERIA, a leading Internet and Information Security Services Provider in the Kingdom today announced that one of its key partners Akamai Technologies, Inc. will be launching a DDOS scrubbing center in Saudi Arabia. According to CYBERIA, this scrubbing center will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom as it is part of a largely distributed platform (Prolexic) dedicated only for DDoS scrubbing. The new scrubbing center is expected to go live by November this year.

The Middle East is rising as a significant force in the global economy and is predicted to accelerate its economic growth over the coming years, increasing the risk and scope of perilous cyberthreats. As cyberthreats evolve, and more customers seek “always on” DDoS protection, having an in-country scrubbing center is crucial for eliminating latency and delivering exceptional end-user experiences.

Akamai has been actively serving the Kingdom for Content Delivery and Security services for many years through its local Edge nodes – connected to same underlying backbone that powers its edge network today — a massively distributed footprint spanning more than 4,100 edge PoPs across 131 countries.

With the escalating threat landscape faced by organizations in Saudi Arabia, the introduction of a new scrubbing center and the empowered Akamai’s DDoS protection platform (Prolexic) will provide enhanced protection for businesses. This is particularly crucial for industries at elevated risk, including banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, the public sector, large enterprises, group companies, and ecommerce. These measures will contribute to the overall improvement in response time and performance when it comes to mitigating cyberattacks.

"This new DDOS scrubbing center is another confirmation that the Kingdom has proven itself to be a major global player in Information Technology and Cyber Security with the guidance of the Vision 2030. It will also help maintain the balance between Digital Privacy and Cyber Security" says Jack Diab, Chief Business Development Officer for Cyberia.

“In recent years, the economy has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the diversification and emergence of both new startups and established multinational corporations. However, this vibrant business landscape also expands the potential for cyberattacks, underscoring the importance of a localized focus on cybersecurity. Together with our expanding cybersecurity portfolio and the thousands of dedicated security professionals, we affirm our acknowledgment of this key global market. We are dedicated to protecting our customers' data and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” says Jenice Bhatia, Regional Channel Manager at Akamai Technologies.

About Cyberia

Cyberia is a leading Internet and Information Security services provider. Serving hundreds of enterprises, government, financial and small to medium organizations since 1996, Cyberia has its headquarters in Riyadh - Saudi Arabia, with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar.

By offering leading Managed Services governed by world-class SLAs, Cyberia helps its customers seamlessly connect to the Internet, engage with their customers through optimized web experiences and protect their online assets and reputation.

Learn more about Cyberia's Connectivity and Cyber Security services at www.cyberia.net.sa and LinkedIn

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Jack Diab

security@cyberia.net.sa