Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Cybereason, the XDR company, today named StarLink as its preferred Value-Added Distributor (VAD) for the Middle East and Turkey (MET) regions to empower organizations to deliver Zero Trust security agendas, secure their rapidly growing number of connected endpoints and enhance their overall threat posture.

Under terms of the agreement, StarLink will represent Cybereason across the region and introduce security leaders to the Cybereason Defense Platform and the Cybereason services portfolio. Capitalizing on StarLink’s extensive MET partner network along with its market experience and skilled workforce, security analysts will have access to the Cybereason Defense Platform to swiftly investigate and remediate threats.

“Ransomware continues to be a clear and present danger to MET enterprises, and today’s legacy security solutions exacerbate the problem by inundating teams with alerts that hide the true threats,” said Hussam Sidani, Cybereason Regional Vice President, Middle East and Turkey. “Today, StarLink joins us in the battle against threat actors, and together we can make a major impact across the region by eliminating the false positives that waste security teams’ time to disrupt attacks earlier and prevent future threats from materializing.”

StarLink COO Ahmed Diab believes the partnership will help position Cybereason solutions on “a wider scale” across the region, as the company leverages StarLink’s deep knowledge and experience built over 17 years of successful operations. He also said StarLink would focus heavily on generating cross-selling opportunities through its integrated solutions.

“Today’s threat landscape is evolving at an exponential rate amid a region-wide cybersecurity skills gap,” Diab said. “This calls for security operations to be equipped with robust tools to provide deeper visibility, rapid detection and effective response capabilities. Our joint focus will be to protect enterprises of all sizes with the Cybereason Defense Platform and empower them with real-time actionable threat information to intercept attacks before they cause damage, downtime and impact brand reputation. We believe in this collaboration and look forward to delivering a far-reaching impact for regional enterprises.”

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides planetary-scale data ingestion, operation-centric MalOp™ detection, and predictive response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: https://www.cybereason.com/

About StarLink:

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 14 countries. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net