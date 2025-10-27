Link to the hi-res images

As drone light shows become an exciting and sustainable alternative to traditional fireworks, Plan ₿ Forum embraces this innovative technology once again with Cyberdrone’s latest performance.

[Dubai, the UAE | Lugano, Switzerland – October 27, 2025]: Cyberdrone, the Dubai-based leader in light drone shows, premiered with its fourth consecutive performance at Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, one of the world’s premier Bitcoin events. This year, 600 synchronised drones illuminated the night sky, telling a story through internet memes that combined humour, philosophy, and cutting-edge technology to depict the evolution of crypto and blockchain.

The 15-minute show took place over the Parco Ciani waterfront, inviting both forum delegates and the general public to witness a spectacular display. The drone formations symbolised major chapters in the history of global finance, from longstanding traditional systems to the liberating promise of decentralised networks. The show’s grand finale was The Matrix, symbolising the powerful choice between embracing technological freedom or remaining in familiar comfort.

Technical excellence was at the heart of the show. Cyberdrone’s precise GPS-guided system, radiant LED lights, and automatic return-to-home functions ensured a flawless, safe performance. Building upon the success of previous years, including the 2024 show with 400 drones over Lugano Lake, Cyberdrone continues to raise the bar for aerial storytelling.

Sponsored by Tether, this creative approach replaced conventional corporate messaging with meme culture-inspired symbolism, making the concept of blockchain more accessible and instantly shareable.

“With every show, we refine our technique and expand our capabilities. This fourth performance at Plan ₿ Forum represents another leap forward in our mission to create memorable aerial experiences that captivate audiences in new and meaningful ways,” said Silvio Peruci, CEO at Cyberdrone.

Since 2022, Lugano has positioned itself as one of Europe’s most advanced crypto cities. Thanks to the Plan ₿ Initiative launched in partnership with Tether, the city has integrated Bitcoin and Tether (USDT) payments throughout its economy. Currently, more than 500 local businesses accept cryptocurrency, making Lugano a vibrant living laboratory of financial freedom and an innovator alongside traditional financial hubs like Zurich and Geneva.

Plan ₿ Forum 2025 attracted participants from over 50 countries, including industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries. Though the performance was designed mainly for forum guests, it was open to the public, drawing locals, tourists, and crypto enthusiasts alike to the waterfront.

About Cyberdrone

Based in Dubai, Turkey, Switzerland, and Latin America, Cyberdrone pioneers innovative approaches to aerial displays and interactive entertainment in drone light shows. With a fleet capable of up to 7,000 drones in a single show, including advanced pyro drones that combine light with fireworks and highly sophisticated, cinematic and fast animations, Cyberdrone has delivered over 200 successful performances worldwide.

Highlights include a 1,000-drone show in Ha’il, Saudi Arabia, a large-scale 2,000-drone show in Dubai, for national celebrations, a 3,000-drone marine-themed spectacle for SAL Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, and other iconic shows in the Maldives, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Kazakhstan, Botswana, Switzerland, Turkey, and India, establishing Cyberdrone as a true leader in the global drone show industry

About Plan ₿ Forum

Lugano’s Plan ₿ is a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of and leverage Bitcoin technology as the foundation to transform the city’s financial infrastructure.

The plan is to scale blockchain and Bitcoin throughout the city to positively impact all facets of daily life for the residents of Lugano. From small transactions with local merchants to larger efforts, it will serve as the foundation for the city’s financial exchanges.