Ghana, Africa: CTM360, a global leader in digital risk protection based in Bahrain, is proud to announce the appointment of Audrey Mnisi-Mireku as an official CTM360 Ambassador. A seasoned cybersecurity professional with over two decades of experience, Audrey brings an impressive background of bridging cybersecurity expertise with delivering business outcomes.

Recently serving the Ghana Association of Banks, Audrey has consistently demonstrated excellence in InfoSec, governance, risk management, incident response, and capacity building. Her career, which began in IT and evolved into cybersecurity, reflects a deep understanding of the field and an ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to diverse audiences, including policymakers and business executives.

Audrey serves as a board member for the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), Vice President of Women in CyberSecurity West Africa Affiliate (WiCyS WA), and actively promotes the adoption of UN Confidence Building Measures. A passionate supporter of online child safety, Audrey co-founded the NGO Future Jewels, which advocates for the protection of children online.

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, expressed enthusiasm on Audrey’s new role: “Audrey’s experience and dedication to the industry makes her a great fit for CTM360. Her extensive expertise in the field will augment CTM360’s efforts in enhancing national cybersecurity posture of African nations; overall, it aligns well with our core values. As our Ambassador, Audrey will play a key role in furthering CTM360’s mission to foster a secure digital ecosystem across the continent.”

Audrey’s appointment as CTM360 Ambassador highlights the company’s commitment to building strong partnerships with industry leaders to advance cybersecurity practice and promote digital resilience worldwide.

For more information, please contact:info@ctm360.com