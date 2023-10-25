Singapore: CTM360, a prominent leader in External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and takedowns, is thrilled to share the success of its participation in GovWare 2023, Asia's premier cybersecurity event. The event took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from October 17 to October 19, 2023. This marked CTM360's 10th international event this year, aligning with the key slogan of "Cybersecurity from Bahrain to the World."

GovWare 2023 attracted over 10,000 attendees, including global experts and industry practitioners. This event served as a crucial platform for discussing pressing challenges, sharing industry best practices, and exploring transformative opportunities that shape the future of cybersecurity.

The theme for GovWare 2023 was "Fostering Trust Through Collaboration in the New Digital Reality." In keeping with this theme, CTM360 presented its comprehensive, consolidated platform designed to empower end-users to enhance cyber resilience and counter cyber threats.

CTM360's platform harnesses the power of Big Data to provide end-users with comprehensive cybersecurity oversight. This turn-key, SaaS-based technology platform offers real-time insights into cyber risks, threats, and compliance issues affecting an organization's external security posture. With its advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities, CTM360's platform revolutionizes security beyond the firewall.

During GovWare 2023, CTM360's CEO, Mirza Asrar Baig, took the stage on October 19 to present "The Regulatory Revolution: Real-Time Visibility in Today's Digital Age." On the same day, Mr. Baig also participated in a panel discussion titled "CISOs' Cyber Visibility Concerns Today." Attendees had the opportunity to gain valuable insights from an industry leader with firsthand experience in shaping the future of cybersecurity technologies beyond the firewall. They also witnessed the CTM360 platform in action through live demonstrations.

For more information about CTM360 and its participation in GovWare 2023, please visit www.ctm360.com.