Fukuoka, Japan – The 36th Annual FIRST (Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams) Conference concluded successfully in Fukuoka, Japan. Held from June 9th to 14th, 2024, the event brought together experts, policymakers, and industry professionals from around the world.

The conference is organized yearly by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), a closed invite-only community of global security practitioners and response teams. FIRST is an enabler in the global response community, providing access to practices, tools, and trusted communication.

As a leading digital risk protection platform, CTM360 has demonstrated continuous innovation in developing its advanced external cybersecurity technologies. The firm's presence at the conference highlighted its core values and its role in enhancing global resilience and security through collaboration with international entities and policymakers.

Mirza Asrar Baig, Founder & CEO of CTM360, shared his experience from the event, stating, "The FIRST Conference is a platform for advancing cybersecurity dialogue and cooperation. It was an honor to participate and contribute to the global effort to bridge security response gaps. Our slogan, 'Cybersecurity from Bahrain to the World,' reflects our mission and dedication to this cause."

“Receiving positive feedback at this event was the best affirmation of our Digital Risk Protection Stack. As the only vendor worldwide to offer all layers, CTM360 meets the needs of security leaders. Participating in FIRSTCon24 was an enlightening experience, where we collaborated with professionals dedicated to enhancing global cybersecurity,” said Arsalan Iqbal, Director at CTM360.

CTM360's long-standing membership in FIRST, a community of over 600 teams with representation from over 100 nations, underscores its commitment to supporting international cybersecurity initiatives.

For more information: info@ctm360.com