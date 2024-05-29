Jakarta – CTM360 has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy in the Republic of Indonesia. The signing ceremony, attended by officials from the Ministry and key stakeholders from the government and banking and financial sector, took place at the Park Hyatt Hotel Jakarta.

Among the notable attendees were Mr. Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy Chairman for Digital Economy and Creative Products at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, and Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. Their participation emphasized the strategic value of this collaboration in tackling cybersecurity challenges and cultivating a forward-thinking mindset.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Muhammad Neil El Himam said, “As we continue to innovate and integrate digital solutions within our digital economy, ensuring the cybersecurity posture of all Indonesian organizations is paramount. This MoU with CTM360 is a testament to our endeavors and commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for digital Indonesia”.

Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “CTM360 is honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy. We are eager to support the ministry's efforts by working together to set new benchmarks for cybersecurity in the country and secure Indonesia's cyber risk posture.”

This MoU represents a proactive approach to cybersecurity, recognizing its vital role in Indonesia's sustainable growth. The partnership is expected to foster a culture of security, resilience, and innovation, ultimately enhancing Indonesian organizations' overall cyber security posture.

The ceremony concluded with a networking session, where attendees discussed further potential collaborations and shared insights on emerging cybersecurity trends and challenges. The signing of the MoU is seen as a pioneering step, setting a precedent for future collaborations between the public and private sectors in cybersecurity in Indonesia.

