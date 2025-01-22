Singapore – In a significant move to enhance Singapore’s cybersecurity landscape, CTM360, a Bahrain-based cybersecurity platform, has partnered with the ISACA Singapore Chapter by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to elevate cybersecurity through capacity building and professional development.

The MoU was signed by ISACA SG President Jenny Tan and CTM360 CEO Mirza Asrar Baig during the joint Chartered Management Institute Singapore & ISACA SG’s first members event of 2025. This signing marks a significant step forward in promoting collaborative efforts to enhance cybersecurity.

This partnership establishes a framework for cooperation, enabling both organizations to leverage their expertise to benefit members and the broader professional community. The partnership focuses on advancing cybersecurity knowledge through joint events, training programs, and collaborative workshops. These initiatives aim to create opportunities for professional growth, certification advancements, and the development of innovative strategies to address evolving cyber threats.

Jenny Tan, President of ISACA SG, stated, “This partnership reinforces our shared goal of equipping cybersecurity professionals with the right knowledge and tools to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We look forward to working with CTM360 to create meaningful opportunities for our members and the community.”

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, added, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange in cybersecurity. By working together, we can drive impactful initiatives that benefit both organizations and strengthen the cybersecurity community in Singapore and beyond.”

Through this collaboration, CTM360 and ISACA SG aim to enhance Singapore's cybersecurity ecosystem by equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge required to tackle modern threats. This initiative underscores the importance of collective responsibility in building a safer and more resilient digital environment, ensuring that cybersecurity remains a priority across industries.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a Bahrain-based cybersecurity technology company specializing in Digital Risk Protection, External Attack Surface Management, Third Party Risk Management and Cyber Threat Intelligence. The company offers a consolidated, subscription-based platform to detect, manage, and mitigate digital risks, empowering organizations worldwide to enhance their security posture.

About ISACA Singapore Chapter

ISACA Singapore Chapter is a leading professional association dedicated to advancing knowledge and best practices in IT governance, cybersecurity, and audit. It serves a diverse community of professionals, fostering learning and collaboration to address the ever-changing digital landscape.

