Jeddah: Cruise Saudi, the Public Investment Fund-owned company responsible for the creation and development of Saudi’s cruise sector, has awarded a contract with PC Marine Services to develop a Red Sea private island for cruise tourism.

The formal signing ceremony between Cruise Saudi and PC Marine services took place in Jeddah at the headquarters of Cruise Saudi.

The development will turn the island into a new destination to explore in Saudi, exclusive to cruise passengers. Facilities will include a welcome centre, dining area, and beach club with private villas and sunbeds to accommodate initially up to 2,000 guests.

PC Marine Services are leaders in the marine construction industry, having overseen projects including the Obhur Waterfront Jeddah development and cruise berth improvements in Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu.

Authentically Saudi in both design and experiences, the private island will be a first of its kind offering in the Red Sea. Cruise lines will stop at the island for a day trip, where visitors can make the most of the facilities or book one of the many land and sea excursions.

The development of the private island marks a strategic and innovative next step in Cruise Saudi’s vision to create a thriving cruise sector. In line with Vision 2030’s goals to diversify Saudi’s economy, the island will be an attractive proposition for international visitors, both frequent cruisers and those new to cruise.

Barbara Buczek, Cruise Saudi’s Chief Destination Experiences Officer, commented: “The creation of this new cruise destination in the Red Sea marks an exciting step in the development of Saudi’s cruise industry. We look forward to welcoming cruise lines and their passengers to experience authentic Saudi hospitality, culture and activities in the heart of the Red Sea.”

Adnan Alshareef, PC Marine services’ Chief Executive Officer & President, said: “We are proud to be selected as the main contractor for the Private Island project. At PC Marine, we recognise the importance of this remarkable opportunity to become a key contributor to the Kingdom’s marine infrastructure and the Saudi Vision 2030 by being a success partner with Cruise Saudi, and above all contributing to the flourishing tourism sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The island is anticipated to be ready for cruise visitors in December 2024.

About Cruise Saudi:

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund - owned business, works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem. Cruise Saudi has welcomed more than 300,000 cruise passengers in total.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

