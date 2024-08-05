Dubai, UAE – Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO 22000:2018 certification by URS Middle East. This globally recognised certification is in reward to the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional food safety and quality standards.

ISO 22000:2018 is an internationally acclaimed standard for food safety management systems, ensuring that organisations adhere to strict protocols for food safety and hygiene. By achieving this certification, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina demonstrates its dedication to providing consistently safe and high-quality dining experiences for its valued guests.

“Our guests’ health and satisfaction are our top priorities and achieving the ISO 22000:2018 certification is a significant milestone in reinforcing our commitment to these values.This certification highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene, ensuring that our guests can dine with confidence.”said Raffi Torikian, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.

ISO 22000:2018 is recognised worldwide, with over 1.1 million certificates issued to organisations across 178 countries. This widespread adoption makes it one of the most respected standards for quality management systems. Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina’s achievement of this certification aligns with the global benchmark for food safety and reinforces its reputation as a leading destination for exceptional and safe dining experiences.

-Ends-

For all media enquiries please contact Brazen MENA at

E: crowneplazadubaimarina@brazenmena.com

About Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts:

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. At Crowne Plaza® we’re all business, mostly, combining empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms and flexible co-working spaces, to enable guests to be productive, feel energised and build meaningful relationships with their clients and colleagues whist travelling for business. Beautifully equipped rooms, signature Sleep Advantage® programme, 24-hour fitness facilities, healthy food and innovative partnerships deliver an experience that’s design-led, tech-enabled and culturally relevant to the world of modern business travel; meaning guests can recharge and be inspired to enhance their downtime and worktime.

For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com, and connect with us on

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza, Twitter www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, and Instagram www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.