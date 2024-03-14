Ambitious new project between the two parties aims to enhance water-efficient irrigation locally through world-class irrigation management systems

UW-CEE set to provide cutting-edge satellite imagery solution for efficient water utilization

Strategic move poised to “revolutionize” Crown Farms’ sustainable farming commitment in the years ahead

Fujairah, UAE – Crown Farms, the Fujairah-based organic farm management company, has finalized a new partnership agreement with the University of Washington Civil & Environmental Engineering (UW-CEE) department to advance water-efficient irrigation methods in Fujairah and the wider UAE.

A strategic move poised to “revolutionize” Crown Farms’ sustainable farming commitment, the two parties will embark on an ambitious project that aims to enhance water-efficient irrigation via cutting-edge technology solutions and innovative practices.

Under the terms of this groundbreaking collaboration signed recently, Crown Farms and UW-CEE will combine their expertise and resources to meet mutual project milestones and objectives. Moreover, UW-CEE has committed to providing a world-class satellite imagery solution that will become a vital component of new irrigation management systems moving forward.

Adrian Galben, General Manager of Crown Farms, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to ushering in a new era of sustainable farming practices that promote sustainable growth within the UAE while supporting economic development. We are incredibly excited to be working alongside such a distinguished partner in UW-CEE, whose track record for invaluable contributions to forward-facing environmental projects is known around the world. Looking ahead, we are eager to begin making the revolutionary advancements we envisage on the road to establishing a new benchmark for water-efficient irrigation methods as part of our open-field cultivation efforts.”

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and satellite imagery, it is expected that the Crown Farms-UW-CEE collaboration will successfully optimize irrigation systems for efficient water utilization, thereby contributing to sustainable and responsible agriculture locally in the long term.

Crucially, the optimism of those closest to the project is even more warranted given UW-CEE’s involvement. The department soon emerged as the outstanding candidate for satellite imagery solution provision following Crown Farms’ close consultation with various experts.

A similar program was recently launched in Bangladesh by NASA – the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission – in which CEE Professor Faisal Hossain was instrumental in developing SWOT’s application plan.

By presenting detailed insights into water volume and their geographical distribution, SWOT has since enabled scientists, policymakers, and local authorities to better understand, monitor, and manage water resources. With UW-CEE’s experience alongside its capabilities to accommodate Crown Farms’ specific needs, this latest program is already tipped for incredible success.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the Fujairah Research Centre will play a key role in the project as Knowledge Partner, offering valuable research-backed insights. A multi-faceted collaboration involving local and international partners, this illustrates Crown Farms’ commitment to driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices in agriculture.

Since its formation in 2022, Crown Farms has promoted sustainable growth within the UAE by supporting economic performance in key sectors. With an emphasis on food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainability, the company has made vital contributions to various local initiatives, pursuing solely science-based farming operations while providing the best environmentally friendly agricultural and aquacultural products.

