Dubai, UAE – CrossVal, a UAE-based AI fintech startup backed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), has announced the regional expansion of its sovereign AI-powered finance and accounting platform in partnership with Core42, the G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure. The strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in the deployment of compliant, secure, and locally hosted AI solutions tailored for enterprises, government entities, and regulated industries in the UAE, KSA, and beyond.

Already trusted by over 1,000 businesses across the region, the platform is designed to address long-standing inefficiencies in financial operations. It uses AI to automate critical tasks such as reconciliation, bookkeeping, intercompany matching, and corporate tax compliance. Integrated with Core42’s UAE-based infrastructure, the system ensures regional data residency while meeting regulatory requirements including UAE Corporate Tax, VAT, and the KSA’s ZATCA framework.

The platform also introduces a new generation of intelligent finance tools. These include a conversational AI CFO Assistant accessible through WhatsApp, web, or API to retrieve reports and manage tax deadlines; an automated reconciliation engine that delivers 95%+ accuracy across banks, ERPs, and payment gateways; and a fully integrated tax compliance module that dynamically updates with regulatory changes. With enterprise-grade security and audit features such as encryption, access logs, and optional on-premise deployment, the platform is designed to serve both agility and control.

Ajinkya Tanpure, Founder and CEO of CrossVal, commented: “Finance teams across the region continue to spend an outsized amount of time on manual accounting and reconciliation. Our partnership with Core42 enables the deployment of the region’s first sovereign AI finance platform, a system designed to earn trust in every number, reduce operational load, and simplify compliance at scale. We are especially grateful to MBRIF for their continued support in helping us grow and scale responsibly.”

Built for enterprise-scale use, the platform supports multi-entity consolidation, real-time cash-flow visibility, and various deployment models including SaaS, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and on-premise options. This flexibility makes it well-suited to complex organizations operating in regulated sectors, including conglomerates, government-linked entities, and financial institutions.

The regional rollout is already underway in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with early adopters including accounting firms, multi-entity corporates, and public sector organizations seeking to modernize their financial infrastructure while preserving sovereignty and compliance. CrossVal’s selection to the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator earlier last year was pivotal in accelerating this growth, providing strategic mentorship, increased visibility, and access to national innovation networks.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

