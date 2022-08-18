The 20-over format qualifier will be hosted in Oman commencing August 20th through 24th

Dubai: Emirates Cricket has today announced the team that will represent the UAE in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier.

Set to be played in Oman, the qualifier (played in a 20-over format) will commence on Saturday August 20th and be played through to Wednesday August 24th (2022).

UAE will compete against Hong Kong, Kuwait, and Singapore in their bid to secure the one-place available to compete in the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in the UAE August 27th through September 11th. The team that secure this spot will be placed in Group A with powerhouses India and Pakistan.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said; “This is an exceptionally exciting time for UAE Cricket. The qualifier is a great opportunity in our quest to compete in the Asia Cup 2022, and play against the best of our game, on home-soil.” “Our players and the coaching team have displayed commendable fortitude in their commitment to their training throughout the UAE summer, and we wish our team the very best as they aim to secure their place in Asia Cup’s Group A.”

Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket and Head Coach said; “It’s important we remain focused on the immediate task; one match, one win at a time. And each win (in the qualifier) is a step closer to the goal of competing in the Asia Cup.” “We have solid experience with the conditions in Oman and our team - players and support - know the areas we need to focus on. Preparations have gone well (and) it will then be up to the team to deliver on the day, and we will not be taking any opposing team lightly – especially in a T20 format.”

The team that will represent the UAE is; C P Rizwaan (C), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Fahad Nawaz.

Emirates Cricket’s selection committee also advised that, commencing with the Asia Cup Qualifier, the role of Captaining T20 and ODI (50-over) sides would now be tasked to two persons.

The committee believes, after extensive discussions, and following a detailed review of the side’s recent 50-over performance, by providing the respective Captain’s with a sole-format-focus it creates a strong leadership succession plan, and encourages a singular commitment to fine-tuning strategic on-field components of the game.

UAE’s T20 game is in good-standing and has exceptional depth. This strategy comes at the optimal time to assess what is best for this format moving into the (ICC T20) World Cup and beyond. UAE’s High Performance unit believes this presents a solid opportunity to consider and open-up all options - player make-up and Captaincy - to take the game forward.

Therefore, Ahmed Raza will continue as the UAE’s ODI (50-over format) Captain, where it is anticipated that, under his guidance and experience, UAE’s ODI performance will reap the benefits of his knowledge to create a winning-culture, while C P Rizwaan has been named T20 Captain for the upcoming Asia Cup campaign.

Traveling reserves; Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Vishnu Sukumaran

UAE’s playing schedule is

Sunday August 21st v Kuwait

Monday August 22nd v Singapore

Wednesday August 24th v Hong Kong

For the schedule and more information visit; https://asiancricket.org

