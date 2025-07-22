Cairo, Egypt – Crédit Agricole Egypt has entered into a partnership with Infinity to accelerate the transition to solar energy for individuals by making clean energy solutions more accessible and affordable. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt, and Mr. Ashraf El Bishry, General Manager of Infinity, along with senior representatives from both entities.

Through this partnership, Infinity’s customers will have access to Crédit Agricole Egypt’s solar loan—a tailored financing solution offering preferential interest rates and repayment terms up to seven years. The loan enables individuals to invest in a range of solar products —including solar home solutions for residential clients — effectively reducing financial barriers and encouraging the adoption of sustainable energy systems.

This agreement aims to raise awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of solar energy, empowering individuals to make more eco-conscious decisions and contribute to a greener future. It also aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the Central Bank of Egypt’s sustainable finance principles, reinforcing broader efforts to embed ESG principles into financial practices, diversify the energy mix, and reduce carbon emissions.

Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt said: “At Crédit Agricole, sustainability is central to our mission, and we are committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 for both our own operations & financed emissions. Through this partnership, CAE continues to reflect its customer-centric approach by offering accessible green financing solutions tailored to meet our customers’ evolving needs. By combining our financial expertise with Infinity’s leadership in solar energy technology, we are expanding our impact, and advancing our long-term commitment to the energy transition.”

Nevine Shokry, Head of proximity Banking of Crédit Agricole Egypt added: “At Crédit Agricole Egypt, our green finance solutions reflect our commitment to helping customers take meaningful steps towards sustainability. This collaboration with Infinity embodies our shared belief that real success lies in empowering individuals, supporting communities, and protecting our planet.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity, said: "At Infinity, we are committed to supporting the widespread adoption of clean, renewable energy solutions that can positively impact people’s lives and the environment. This partnership with Crédit Agricole Egypt is an important step in making solar energy more accessible to households across the country. By combining financial innovation with practical, scalable technology, we are enabling individuals to become active participants in Egypt’s clean energy future."

Eng. Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity, further added: "This collaboration reflects our mission to deliver real, tangible solutions that support Egypt’s clean energy goals. By working alongside a trusted partner like Crédit Agricole Egypt, we are not only making renewable energy more attainable but also fostering greater awareness around the benefits of solar adoption at the individual and household levels. It’s another milestone in our journey to drive long-term environmental and economic value.”

Infinity, established in 2014, is Egypt’s leading provider of renewable energy solutions, delivering clean power solutions across all sectors and scales. The company develops, finances, and operates utility-scale and decentralized solar projects. Infinity is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station, with an estimated capacity of 1,465 MW. Since 2018, Infinity has also built the largest and fastest-growing EV charging network in Egypt, with more than 700 charging points across 16 governorates. Backed by institutional shareholders such as Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Infinity is positioned at the forefront of Egypt and Africa’s energy transition journey.

Crédit Agricole Egypt is a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, one of the largest banks worldwide, and is the sole French bank operating in Egypt. Established in 2006, Crédit Agricole Egypt has become an active player in Egypt’s financial industry, serving around 500,000 individual, SME, and corporate clients. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products & services, as well as state-of-the-art digital banking solutions. Crédit Agricole Egypt’s key goal is customer satisfaction, by valuing and prioritizing their best interests.

Demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability, Crédit Agricole Egypt was the first bank in Egypt and North Africa to receive the prestigious Platinum LEED certification for its head office in recognition of its environmentally responsible design, which incorporates a solar panel station that helps reduce CO₂ emissions.

Further advancing the green transition, Crédit Agricole Egypt has signed a facility agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under the Green Energy Finance Facility (GEFF) and the Global Climate Fund (GCF), to support businesses investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects”