Dubai, UAE – Creative Zone, the UAE’s leading business setup advisory firm, has unveiled its latest marketing campaign powered by artificial intelligence – a bold move that positions the company at the forefront of digital innovation in the business support services sector.



The campaign’s first video – which can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E863be-1ENI – crafted entirely with AI tools, showcases an inspiring narrative on entrepreneurship and future-forward thinking. It marks the beginning of a multi-part content series aimed at highlighting the limitless potential of entrepreneurs who choose Dubai as their business home.



“We’re not just helping people start businesses – we’re challenging them to think different,” says Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone. “By using AI to create these storytelling pieces, we’re showing that embracing technology isn’t just smart – it’s essential.”



The use of generative AI in marketing content is gaining momentum globally, but few service-based companies in the UAE have adopted it as strategically as Creative Zone. With six more AI-powered videos in the pipeline, the initiative marks a new chapter in the intersection of marketing, entrepreneurship, and technology.



While the campaign is visually captivating, its deeper message lies in how technology is reshaping the DNA of modern entrepreneurship. Artificial intelligence isn’t just for big tech firms anymore – it’s becoming an essential toolkit for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and startups across sectors.



From automating administrative tasks to streamlining customer service with chatbots, AI is unlocking time and resources for founders to focus on strategic growth. Predictive analytics helps businesses anticipate customer needs, machine learning improves decision-making, and AI-generated content enables cost-effective marketing at scale. What was once out of reach for small businesses is now accessible, affordable, and increasingly necessary.



Creative Zone’s decision to adopt AI in its own campaigns reflects its ethos of “practising what you preach.” As a trusted advisor to thousands of startups, the company consistently champions a future-ready approach – one where founders integrate AI and digital tools into their business models from day one.



“We advise thousands of startups and SMEs every year. What we’ve seen is that the most successful founders aren’t always the ones with the biggest budgets – they’re the ones who adapt quickly to tools that make their lives easier, like AI, automation, and data,” says Jooris.



For Creative Zone, this isn’t about trend-following – it’s about future-proofing. By helping entrepreneurs understand and adopt the right tech stack early on, the firm ensures they can scale faster, operate leaner, and remain agile in an increasingly digital economy.



Creative Zone also offers tailored support to entrepreneurs in the AI and tech sectors through specialized business setup packages. These include flexible licensing options, access to startup hubs, and guidance on integrating AI into business operations from day one.



This strategic move to highlight AI through its own campaigns aligns with Creative Zone’s broader commitment to champion innovation in the UAE and beyond.



About Creative Zone

Founded in 2010, Creative Zone is the UAE’s leading business setup consultancy, helping entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes navigate the complexities of licensing, visas, government approvals, and strategic growth. With over 75,000 businesses launched through its platform, Creative Zone is committed to supporting founders at every step of their journey, from idea to execution and beyond.



About Encor

Encor is a leading corporate, trust, and fund services platform headquartered in Hong Kong.



With a strong international presence across multiple continents, Encor operates across key markets such as China, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, helping clients with their business expansion needs.