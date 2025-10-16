

Dubai, UAE – Creative Zone by Encor, the UAE’s leading business setup and corporate services firm, is pleased to announce that it has been officially appointed as a Registered Corporate Service Provider (CSP) in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

DIFC has reinforced its position as the premier financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, with record-breaking growth across key indicators. In 2024, it reported revenues of AED 1.78 billion (USD 484 million), a 37% year-on-year increase, while operating profits surged by 55%. The number of companies registered in the Centre climbed past 6,900 – a 25% rise compared with 2023 – and by mid-2025 this momentum had accelerated further, with approximately 7,700 active companies operating within its jurisdiction. This dynamism extends beyond sheer numbers to the calibre of institutions choosing DIFC. Hedge funds alone have expanded from around 50 to 85 in the past year – a remarkable 72% increase – while wealth and asset management firms recorded nearly 20% growth in the same period. These figures underscore the powerful draw of DIFC’s robust common-law framework, regulatory certainty, and reputation as a trusted global hub for capital flows, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals.



This appointment equips Creative Zone by Encor to support clients – including family offices, wealth managers, entrepreneurs, and international firms – in structuring and preserving their assets within one of the world’s strongest common-law financial jurisdictions. As a CSP in DIFC, Creative Zone by Encor enables the establishment of Foundations, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), holding companies, and operational entities, while offering regulatory clarity, legal protections, and the use of its registered office address in DIFC.



“Achieving Registered CSP status in DIFC marks a significant leap forward for Creative Zone by Encor,” said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone by Encor. “We can now fully guide our clients in harnessing the DIFC’s strengths – legal certainty, global trust, and a clean common-law framework – to structure their foundations, SPVs, and family offices in a way that ensures both protection and growth.”



“DIFC has set a remarkable trajectory: bringing in top asset managers, hedge funds, and family businesses while boosting revenue, company registrations, and investor confidence,” said Pratik Rawal, Group Head of Strategy and Global Expansion, Creative Zone by Encor. “With Creative Zone by Encor’s CSP licence, we are perfectly positioned to help clients tap into this momentum – transforming international ambition into firm, regulated structures under one of the Middle East’s strongest financial hubs.”



For clients, this development means access to end-to-end incorporation and regulatory support for SPVs, Foundations, and Family Offices under DIFC rules, combined with the use of Creative Zone by Encor’s registered office address. It also provides expert counsel on compliance, licensing, and governance, while enabling businesses and families to leverage DIFC’s growing credibility and ecosystem – especially in wealth management, alternative investments, and technology.



This milestone also extends to Creative Zone by Encor’s global network through Encor, ensuring that families and businesses worldwide can benefit from DIFC’s framework for wealth structuring, legacy planning, and sustainable business growth.

About Creative Zone by Encor

Founded in 2010, Creative Zone by Encor has grown to become the UAE’s largest business setup and support services provider, assisting more than 75,000 entrepreneurs and companies to establish and expand their businesses in the region. From licensing and visa services to accounting, tax, and advisory solutions, Creative Zone by Encor is a one-stop platform empowering businesses at every stage of their journey.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

Shakti Sangwan

shakti@creativezone.ae