Creative Wrap, the region’s undisputed leader in interior vinyl wrapping, is proud to announce its expansion across the Middle East and Europe. From its home base in Dubai to new markets in Abu Dhabi and London, the company is scaling its operations to meet growing international demand for innovative, mess-free and sustainable renovation solutions. Marking this exciting phase of growth is the launch of The Collective, a new sister company offering full-scope interior solutions with a focus on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Creative Wrap: Transforming Interiors Across Continents

Since 2017, Creative Wrap has redefined the way residential and commercial spaces are renovated across the GCC. By introducing and championing the concept of interior vinyl wrapping, the company has eliminated the long wait times, disruption and waste typically associated with traditional refurbishments.

Headquartered in Dubai and employing a team of over 100 specialists, Creative Wrap operates from a 4,000-square-foot showroom in Dubai Investments Park, serving as both a creative hub and a testament to the brand’s innovation-driven ethos.

Creative Wrap offers superior quality and design flexibility, whether upgrading kitchens, bathrooms, commercial lobbies or hotel interiors, Creative Wrap’s fast, eco-friendly and clean solutions are transforming how people think about renovations. Trusted by leading brands including Emaar, Nakheel, Marriott Group, Accor Group, Rove Hotels, Dubai Developments, and Hilton Hotels, Creative Wrap has established itself as a respected name in the industry.

The brand’s reputation is reinforced by an incredible track record of customer satisfaction, boasting a 100% 5-star rating on Trustpilot and a Google Review score of 4.9 from over 630 reviews, a clear testament to the consistent quality and service Creative Wrap delivers.

Adding to this is the company’s industry-leading 6-year warranty, which speaks volumes about the confidence behind their work. Impressively, 99% of customers have never had to use the warranty, thanks to meticulous craftsmanship and superior installations.

Following overwhelming success across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Brunei, Creative Wrap is now officially launching operations in Abu Dhabi, with a brand-new showroom opening soon. They have also recently expanded into London, where the team has already begun wrapping high-end hotel projects, marking a powerful entry into the UK market.

With a rapidly growing international footprint, Creative Wrap is not just a trendsetter in interior wrapping, it's a movement in modern renovation.

The Collective: Elevating Interiors with Integrity and Innovation

In parallel with Creative Wrap’s growth, the company proudly introduces The Collective, a full-service interior brand created in direct response to a critical industry challenge: the lack of reliable, high-quality contractors in the UAE and surrounding markets.

Already live in Dubai and soon launching in Abu Dhabi, The Collective brings a fresh perspective to interiors, prioritising client satisfaction, transparency and excellence in execution. Backed by the operational strength and design legacy of Creative Wrap, The Collective delivers complete interior transformations, from concept to completion.

Unlike traditional firms, The Collective offers a curated, end-to-end experience grounded in craftsmanship, creative insight, and seamless project management. It aims to redefine what clients can expect from interior contracting in both residential and commercial sectors.

Whether managing bespoke home interiors or large-scale corporate spaces, The Collective stands as a beacon of trust and quality in a market long overdue for a higher standard of service. With both Creative Wrap and The Collective under one visionary group, the Creative Wrap Group is poised to lead the future of interiors across the GCC, Europe, and beyond.

For more information about Creative Wrap and The Collective, follow them on Instagram at and @creativewrapsolutions and @thecollective_dxb or visit their website at www.creativewrap.ae. www.thecollectivedxbcom