Creative Media Authority and Abu Dhabi Film Commission hosted a key masterclass with industry leaders including renowned director and screenwriter Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and a successful industry networking event to showcase film and production for forge new strategic partnerships with the Indian film community

Creative Media Authority through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission has supported 13 Indian films produced in the Emirate since 2014 and is looking to support further productions

The IIFA weekend has now been held for three consecutive years in the Emirate, and the talent arm of the authority, creative lab, has sourced more than 300 volunteers to support in the seamless ground arrangements for the globally recognised event

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority (CMA) has once again marked the significance of the Indian film industry in the Emirate with three years of involvement in the industry’s leading awards weekend, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), where CMA along with Abu Dhabi Film Commission encouraged future Indian production in the capital.

Taking place from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 September, the 24th IIFA Awards celebration was hosted in several prominent locations in Abu Dhabi including, Etihad Arena, Hilton Abu Dhabi, and the Yas Creative Hub.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General of Creative Media Authority said: “Our continued and significant involvement with industry events including the IIFA Awards is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s firm position as a vibrant hub and a world-class destination for the global screen industry at large.”

“At moments of celebration, we can showcase the robust framework that we have in place at the Creative Media Authority to support and grow the creative industries but also Abu Dhabi’s rich heritage and beautiful locations. We look forward to continuing to be a destination of choice for Indian filmmakers, talent and producers and will assist their rich storytelling and cinematic excellence through an array of incentives and initiatives.” He added.

Hosting a masterclass from award-winning director and producer, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Saturday 28 September, CMA and ADFC continues to curate and facilitate knowledge exchange opportunities with industry leaders from across the globe to nurture and educate the storytellers of the future from within Abu Dhabi. Attendees heard firsthand from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his career highlights and challenges having successfully navigated a long and continuing career as a film director, producer, screenwriter and actor.

Following the masterclass, ADFC hosted a networking event where Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission introduced a showcase of the current production offering from the commission including a 30% cashback rebate, access to more than 800 media business partners, locations support and leading facilities.

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission said: “We are proud to have supported 13 Indian film productions in Abu Dhabi over the last decade opportunities offset including masterclasses and networking events, afford us the chance to share valuable insights to strengthen our current relationships and forge new ones alongside providing development opportunities to those young creatives looking to establish a career in the film and production industry. It’s a moment for us to celebrate together and capitalize on future productions.”

With thousands of attendees across each annual weekend, Creative Media Authority through its education and development arm; creative lab has provided more than 300 talented volunteers across a variety of roles for the last three years to facilitate a celebration of magnitude. As well as serving as a moment for volunteers to see firsthand the importance of awards and celebrating the Indian film industry, it was also an opportunity to understand why international occasions continue to select Abu Dhabi as a host destination.

For press release queries, please contact: tryph@thebrillcollective.com

About Creative Media Authority

The mission of the Creative Media Authority (CMA) is to champion content creation in Abu Dhabi by empowering content creators through strategic guidance, talent development, financial support, and a world-class regulatory environment.

Part of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, CMA was launched with a mandate to ensure the right ecosystem is in place for content creators to thrive.

The Authority’s responsibilities include overseeing a number of strategic organizations and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s creative industries, including Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission, as well as training and development initiatives such as creative lab and Arab Film Studio.

https://www.cma.gov.ae/

About Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Established in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) plays a pivotal role in delivering Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a leading global destination for creative and media industries. ADFC supports and accelerates the development of Abu Dhabi's film and TV industry by promoting the Emirate as a world-class production destination and attracting local, regional, and international productions. For more information, visit www.film.gov.ae