Sharjah, UAE: BASE39, the creative industry hub set up by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), hosted the first edition of its Creative Industry Gathering, attracting a distinguished audience of creative professionals, industry leaders, media representatives, specialists, and members of the wider community.

Held at BASE39 in Sharjah, the event created a dynamic and engaging environment that enabled participants to connect, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration. The gathering featured an open-floor dialogue, live artistic performances, and an interactive workshop, in addition to guided tours of the BASE39 facilities, where attendees were introduced to the project’s vision, spaces, and future ambitions.

This initiative forms part of an ongoing series aimed at building a connected and collaborative creative community, while supporting the growth of the creative industries in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: “This strong and diverse turnout reflects the importance of creating platforms that bring creative professionals together and enable meaningful exchange. We believe that supporting the creative industries is a key pillar in building a knowledge-based economy. Through BASE39, we aim to foster an environment that nurtures talent and transforms ideas into real opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth.”

BASE39 is a dynamic creative platform within SPARK’s innovation ecosystem, offering flexible workspaces and a collaborative environment that supports creatives and entrepreneurs. Through its programs and initiatives, BASE39 aims to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and position itself as a leading hub for the creative industries in Sharjah and the wider region.

Held under the theme “No Silos. No Borders. Only Shared Language”, the event saw strong engagement from attendees, who praised the initiative and its role in strengthening the creative ecosystem.

The Creative Industry Gathering will be a regular feature. Each edition will feature an open-floor dialogue among creatives, with a different focus each time. Thie initiative aspires to become a consistent meeting point for the creative sector -- a place where ideas evolve, collaborations emerge, and meaningful networks are formed within an inspiring environment.

BASE39, launched in December 2025, cements Sharjah’s position as a capital of culture, arts, and innovation, reflecting its development philosophy of empowering talent, supporting creative industries, and building a diverse and sustainable creative economy. Further, the project reflects strategic expansion of SPARK’s ecosystem, as it positions itself as a multidisciplinary creative platform that brings together artists, designers, entrepreneurs, creative tech startups, and innovators across digital arts, design, media, architecture, fashion, music, and interactive arts.