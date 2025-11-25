The office will serve as a key liaison, promoting the bank's innovative services and solutions to foster trade and investment flows

This strategic move enhances CRDB Bank's global network, connecting regional clients with opportunities in the UAE and broader Gulf markets for sustainable growth

Dubai, UAE: CRDB Bank Plc, Tanzania’s leading financial institution, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first East African bank licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate a Representative Office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

This breakthrough underscores CRDB Bank’s role as a pioneer in the African banking industry, extending its influence beyond borders to connect East and Central Africa with the Gulf and global markets. More than a symbolic achievement, the new office will serve as a strategic bridge – unlocking trade corridors, attracting investment, and accelerating sustainable growth for enterprises, communities, and national economies alike.

With over 30 years of transformation and leadership, CRDB Bank today serves more than five million customers across Tanzania, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through a dynamic portfolio spanning retail, corporate, SME, trade finance and digital solutions. This legacy of innovation and inclusion positions the bank to champion Africa’s integration into the global economy from a place of strength and purpose.

Jackson Kehengu has been appointed as Principal Representative to lead operations in Dubai, working in close alignment with the Bank’s leadership to deliver on this regional ambition.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CRDB Bank as the first East African bank to establish a presence in DIFC. Their entry underscores DIFC’s role as a gateway for banks seeking to expand into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. By joining our ecosystem, CRDB Bank is well-positioned to access a robust financial infrastructure, deepen regional partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth. We look forward to supporting CRDB Bank in achieving its strategic objectives from Dubai.”

Abdulmajid Nsekela, Group CEO and Managing Director of CRDB Bank, commented: “Our entry into DIFC is built with purpose and impact. It reflects our conviction that East Africa’s future lies not only in growth at home but in bold engagement with the world. By establishing a presence in one of the worlds foremost financial hubs, we create new pathways for our clients and communities to thrive – building prosperity that is both inclusive and sustainable. This is CRDB Bank’s leadership in action: transforming lives and developing economies to their fullest potential.”

About CRDB Bank Plc.

CRDB Bank Plc. (B1, Stable by Moody’s) is the largest bank in Tanzania and one of the most innovative banks in East and Central Africa. Established in 1996, the Bank has grown to become a trusted partner for individuals, businesses, and institutions across the region.

Headquartered in Dar es Salaam, CRDB Bank is publicly listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and is recognized for its strong financial performance, customer-centric approach, and pioneering spirit in financial services. The Bank operates beyond Tanzania’s borders, with fully licensed subsidiaries in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It also runs a fully-fledged insurance company, CRDB Insurance Company, and has established the CRDB Bank Foundation as its social impact arm.

CRDB Bank offers universal banking solutions spanning retail, corporate, SME, and capital markets. Its digital platforms, including mobile and internet banking—have been key in driving financial inclusion, serving over five million customers across both urban and rural areas. With a network of more than 260 branches, 36,000+ CRDB Wakala agents, 5,000 POS devices, and a rapidly expanding digital footprint, CRDB Bank is committed to making banking accessible, inclusive, and convenient.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,800 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

