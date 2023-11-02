Abu Dhabi, UAE: LEAD - Real Estate Developer LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi to introduce an exciting internship programme that will run from October 2023 to January 2024. The programme provides students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience within LEAD's AED 15 billion master-planned project on Jubail Island.

The internship programme has been meticulously crafted to offer a handpicked cohort of students a real-world encounter within the dynamic realm of real estate. This programme isn't merely about gaining work experience; it's a key that unlocks the boundless potential of tomorrow's talent, allowing them to immerse themselves in the complexities of the industry.

Students are offered unprecedented access to the sales and site offices, and are allowed to witness ongoing on-site work across Jubail Island. Safety is a top priority, and participating students underwent comprehensive safety training to ensure the highest standards are maintained.

LEAD has a strong reputation for pioneering CSR initiatives and educational campaigns, and this MoU reflects LEAD’s commitment to education and the empowerment of leaders – especially through community engagement efforts.

LEAD also pledged to plant one million mangroves on Jubail Island in line with the UAE's objective of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. This commitment contributes to the preservation of mangrove population while capturing over 1,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

From November 2022 to July 2023, Jubail Island has previously welcomed 21 educational institutions and over 1,400 students for educational activities in Jubail Mangrove Park (JMP), including; guided tours, tree planting activities, and coastal beach studies.

In July 2023, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) signed an agreement with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to establish the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre, which includes a nursery and visitor centre at JMP, to protect coastal ecosystems, preserve, restore, and ensure mangroves sustainability.

About LEAD – Real Estate Developer LLC

LEAD – Real Estate Developer LLC is a high-end niche real estate company, bringing a new era of future generational living to Abu Dhabi, the UAE and wider region.

Since founded in 2010, LEAD has conceptualized, built and delivered projects worth in excess of AED 28 billion, in line with its values of Entrepreneurship, Integrity, Accountability, Innovation, Delivery, and Excellence.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae/

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/