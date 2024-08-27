The school starts the new academic year with a series of back-to-school events, including a Parent Coffee Morning, and Meet Your Teacher evenings.

Introduces several enhancements to its curriculum and facilities including a new Welcome Centre, STEM Lab, Board Games room, Reading Room, and Cultural Heritage Room, and BTEC and Environmental Management subjects to the curriculum.

UAE: Embodying over 150 years of academic heritage in the UAE, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is excited to commence the new 2024-2025 academic year, welcoming 2,212 students to the school. The ‘Outstanding’ rated school in Abu Dhabi has curated a series of back-to-school events and activities, to support students' and parents' transitions back to the classroom.

Recognising that the first day of school is pivotal in ensuring both parents and students feel comfortable and excited about the year ahead, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi will be hosting several events during the first week of school. This includes a Parent Coffee Morning and Meet Your Teacher evenings, giving parents an invaluable opportunity to connect with their children’s teachers and gain insights into the year ahead.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is excited to introduce several new enhancements and changes aimed at enriching the learning experience for students this academic year. In the Prep School, the addition of a brand-new STEM Lab, Board Games room, Reading Room, and Cultural Heritage Room will spark creativity, curiosity, and a passion for learning among the students. The school has also introduced a thematic curriculum that integrates subjects around a common theme, encouraging students to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. Furthermore, a significant change to the daily schedule in the Senior School will see the introduction of uniform lesson lengths with double lessons, designed to enrich learning experiences. These double lessons will enhance project-based learning opportunities, enabling students to reflect, adapt, and make the most out of every lesson.

"We are delighted to welcome our existing and new families back to school," said Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. "These carefully curated events are integral to creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for our new students while strengthening the strong bonds within the Cranleigh community. As we embark on this new academic year, we are committed to offering a nurturing environment for student learning journeys. We look forward to a year filled with enthusiasm for the curious, academic excellence and the ‘Ex Cultu Robur’ spirit that defines Cranleigh Abu Dhabi."

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi has invested in expanding the curriculum and campus enhancements over the summer break to help students connect in a nurturing environment. The ‘Outstanding’ rated school included new BTEC and Environmental Management subjects within the GCSE curriculum. Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is also encouraging the thoughtful use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom under the guidance of dedicated teachers. This school is also embedding sustainability, climate awareness, and financial literacy into its dynamic curriculum.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi campus enhancements include:

A new Welcome Centre - This will serve as the new entrance for the Prep School and Senior School campus, featuring dedicated front-of-house and admissions teams.

A redesigned C6 Sixth Form Centre - This dedicated space will provide older students with an exclusive area for studying and socialising.

Upgraded C3 Science, Art and DT facilities - The upgraded facilities will support students in exploring and excelling in their creative and scientific endeavours.

Renovated C1 classrooms and redesigned learning spaces - These updates will foster exploration, innovation, and collaboration.

Dedicated C1 STEM and Creative Learning Labs – These creative spaces will offer hands-on learning opportunities and support for developing critical thinking skills in science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts.

Enhanced C1 library facilities and smaller study areas in C5 - The improvements will provide quiet and inspiring spaces for reading and research.

Redesigned outdoor spaces - The areas will cater to sports, recreation, and quiet reflection.

For more information about the educational pathways offered by Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.cranleigh.ae/

-Ends-

About Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was established in the UAE in 2014, embodying over 150 years of academic heritage as a partner school of the prestigious UK-based Cranleigh School, which was founded in 1865. With the motto “Ex Cultu Robur”, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi blends a deep-rooted understanding of community and culture with academic excellence.

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum offering both the GCSE and A-Levels curricula, as well as the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO. Listed as one of the top 100 best schools in the world, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, is distinguished not only for its exceptional academic standards but also for its remarkable performing arts programmes, including its unique GCSE Dance Curriculum.

The school sprawls three campuses, spanning over 77,000 sq. metres, offering state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Pre-Prep School encompasses FS1 to Year 2, while Prep School caters to students from Year 3 to Year 8 and Senior School from Year 9 to Year 13. The school’s holistic approach of ‘building skills through discovery’ fosters a nurturing environment where every child is recognised as unique.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi offers a truly transforming British international education in which intellectual, artistic, sporting, well-being, and social development are at the heart, resulting in a multitude of accolades, such as the New British International School of the Year 2017 by BIS Awards and the Times Education Supplement (Tes Global) International School of the Year 2019. Furthermore, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was awarded the 2019 Best School for Performing Arts in the UAE by Top Schools Awards by Schools Compared and was recognised in the Spear’s Global Schools Index as one of the Top 5 Schools in the Middle East in 2020 and ranked as Subject Breadth British Sixth Form Outstanding Plus in the 2022-2023 academic year. In January 2024, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi also ranked as the Best School in the UAE for Post-16 Education for the 2023 – 2024 academic year by Schools Compared.

With a long-standing pedigree as an ‘Outstanding’ rated school in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is dedicated to learning with confidence, fostering the growth of 21st-century skills; ensuring a tailored approach that empowers over 2000 pupils to develop self-reliant, resilient, and confident global individuals.

For further information, please visit: www.cranleigh.ae

For media queries, please contact:

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae