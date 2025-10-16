

Abu Dhabi, UAE – CPX Holding, a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of UAEComply.360°, a comprehensive compliance-enablement framework designed to help organizations across various sectors swiftly align with the UAE Cybersecurity Council’s newly published and updated National Cybersecurity Policies and the UAE Information Assurance (IA) Standard v2.0.

The Cybersecurity Council has officially released a new set of National Cybersecurity Policies, approved by the UAE Cabinet, aimed at enhancing the UAE’s cyber resilience across all sectors. These policies, along with updates to existing key frameworks, are crucial for organizations striving to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape effectively.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said: “The new national cybersecurity policies by the UAE Cabinet signify a crucial milestone in our commitment to fortifying the nation's digital defense system. This landmark adoption not only reinforces the UAE’s global leadership in cybersecurity but also enhances our efforts to safeguard digital infrastructure, boost cyber resilience, and promote international cooperation. As we navigate rapid technological advancements, these policies will empower us to effectively counter emerging threats and maintain our position at the forefront of innovation in the digital age.”

In light of the newly issued nine National Cybersecurity Policies—including Data Exchange Security, Encryption, AI Security, and Cloud Security—organizations are confronted with increasing complexities, overlapping frameworks, and limited visibility of control alignment. UAEComply.360° directly addresses these challenges by transforming fragmented compliance efforts into an integrated, measurable, and sustainable governance model.

“With the release of the updated UAE IA Standard v2.0 and the new National Cybersecurity Policies, organizations now require a faster and more structured path to compliance. UAEComply.360° provides precisely that, with a standardized yet customizable approach that makes compliance achievable, scalable, and auditable,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX.

The launch of UAEComply.360° reinforces CPX’s commitment as a national enabler of cyber and physical security maturity. By offering a repeatable, outcome-driven model, CPX empowers both public and private organizations to transform compliance from a regulatory requirement into a strategic advantage.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.