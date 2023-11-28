Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking cybersecurity solution the CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform. Developed in-house, this innovative solution employs advanced cyber threat detection technology to safeguard clients against evolving threats.



The service has been strategically designed to combat modern threats that require modern thinking and modern solutions. It collects and processes data from diverse sources, leveraging advanced machine learning models and an intelligent engine to detect anomalies.



“Our organization is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape with this pathbreaking innovation,” said Paul Lawson, Executive Director – Cyber Defense, CPX. “By using a combination of machine learning, analytics, statistics, and rule sets, the CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform provides highly effective security monitoring, ensuring our clients can stay ahead of advanced persistent threats, insider threats, and rapidly evolving cyberattack techniques. The service is scalable, continuously improving and capable of tackling tomorrow’s threats a perfect answer to today’s dynamically evolving threat landscapes.”



The CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform is designed for ease of installation and manageability. It can be integrated with existing security infrastructure, including SIEM and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) systems, and is user-friendly, making it easy to learn and implement.



The solution is scalable, accommodating growth without compromising its effectiveness. It can also be deployed in air-gapped environments, giving critical infrastructure and national security clients the benefits of an AI-based platform without the need to compromise network connectivity or disclose data with external parties/cloud providers.



The CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform fulfills industry requirements and addresses critical cybersecurity challenges. It creates a positive impact by enhancing the safety and security of organizations in an environment characterized by evolving cyber threats. Utilizing innovative technology and behavior-based anomaly detection, the service contributes to a safer, better environment, ensuring that organizations in the UAE can protect their assets, data, and reputation.

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net

