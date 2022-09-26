Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a UAE-based leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, and Spire Solutions, a leading cybersecurity solution provider and value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in assisting organizations along their digital transformation journeys.

The memorandum was signed at an event in Abu Dhabi attended by Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, and Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions, and other senior members of both companies.

The memorandum comes at a time when cyber-attacks in the region are both increasing in frequency and becoming more costly for organizations. In parallel, 45% of organizations recently surveyed by IDC in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region said they are now embedding security into the planning, initiation, and assessment phases of all new business initiatives.

In this environment, CPX and Spire Solutions will review the next wave of technologies that can accelerate organizations’ digital transformation journeys. This will include pioneering new strategies that governments and enterprises can use to protect their business-critical assets while contributing to best practices across the region. Such efforts will ultimately help organizations unlock business value and drive growth with peace of mind.

Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, said: “As governments and businesses race to maintain their competitive advantage by adopting new technologies, they are also being exposed to more sophisticated cyber threats. Together with our strategic partners, we must look to augmenting security policies with always-on protection to instil trust for our clients but also for the wider cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions, noted: “The UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCSS) envisions the creation of a safe and resilient cyber infrastructure that enables citizens to fulfil their aspirations and empowers businesses to thrive. We are honored to partner with CPX, a leading enabler of achieving this national vision, by offering our resources in the field of cybersecurity strategies and frameworks, introducing solutions from leading technology partners, and helping build capacity.”

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). With a key focus on solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region. www.spiresolutions.com