Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, and SpendConsole, a global leader in AI-powered finance automation, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the UAE’s first sovereign, mandate-ready e-invoicing platform.

The joint solution enables the UAE’s public and private sector entities to meet the Ministry of Finance’s new e-invoicing regulations, which will enter into voluntary effect on 1 July 2026, before becoming mandatory in phases from 2027.

The UAE’s e-invoicing mandate also establishes a national foundation for real-time financial governance, standardised digital tax compliance and secure data exchange across public and private sectors. This shift gives organisations a unique opportunity to modernise their accounts payable operations, strengthen internal controls and adopt global best practices beyond basic compliance requirements.

The collaboration responds directly to the national shift towards standardised digital invoicing, including incorporating structured XML formats to improve efficiency, reducing manual errors and strengthening tax compliance across B2B and B2G transactions.

Through this partnership, CPX and SpendConsole will provide an integrated solution that enables organisations to meet regulatory requirements while delivering tangible financial benefits to UAE-based finance teams. The platform combines SpendConsole’s AI-powered finance automation and e-invoicing capabilities with CPX’s cybersecurity assurance, compliance reporting, secure data hosting and continuous SOC monitoring, ensuring audit-ready processes and trusted digital exchanges.

Beyond regulatory compliance, the collaboration aims to support the UAE’s AI and Digital Economy Strategy by accelerating enterprise uptake of AI, strengthening national tax transparency and reducing fraud risk and VAT leakage. The solution also incorporates embedded payment and treasury capabilities, giving CFOs real-time visibility into cash flow and the ability to optimise working capital as part of their broader finance transformation journey.

"Secure, compliant and intelligent financial systems are essential to building confidence in the UAE’s digital economy and long-term national objectives. Through our collaboration with SpendConsole, we are delivering a cutting-edge solution that combines advanced cybersecurity with AI-driven finance automation. The partnership positions CPX as a trusted enabler of the Ministry of Finance’s e-invoicing mandate while extending our role beyond cybersecurity into enterprise finance transformation," said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX.

As a certified Microsoft partner delivering integrated, future‑ready security solutions, this new e‑invoicing platform will be hosted on CPX’s Microsoft Azure tenant, ensuring scalability, robust security, and data sovereignty.

“The UAE’s e-invoicing mandate is a catalyst for transforming how organisations manage payables and financial operations,” said Abid Ali, Founder & CEO of SpendConsole. “Our collaboration with CPX brings together sovereign-grade security and AI-powered automation, enabling organisations to achieve compliance while unlocking measurable improvements in accuracy, productivity and cash-flow performance”

Together, CPX, Microsoft, and SpendConsole deliver a compelling joint value proposition that brings the strengths of AI‑powered fintech, cybersecurity, and cloud technology into a single, trusted e-invoicing solution providing UAE organisations with a mandate-ready solution delivered as a secure and local service.

About CPX Holding

CPX, a G42 company, is a leading provider of end-to-end cyber and physical security solutions and services. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, CPX employs over 600 cyber and physical security specialists serving enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors in the UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on delivering transformative security across the AI ecosystem, CPX empowers organizations to assess risks, protect assets, and operate with unwavering confidence. Discover more at www.cpx.net.

About SpendConsole

SpendConsole is a global AI-powered payables automation leader that unifies suppliers, invoice capture, validation, compliance, and payments across complex enterprise environments. The platform delivers measurable outcomes including improved accuracy, reduced cycle times, enhanced compliance, and better working-capital management.