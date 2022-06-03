Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cosmesurge introduces new devices in medical dermatology, including computerized digital dermatoscope to analyze all types of moles, the most popular computerized mole mapping device that maps the full body in maximum 30 minutes is FotoFinder.

This device is able to analyze the moles, measure and record them in a specific file for each patient which can be reviewed at anytime across the world. Once patient is back for the next mole mapping he/ she is able to detect any small change in any moles which is crucial for early skin cancer detection.

The team is led by Dr. Hossein Yavari, board certified dermatologist, American fellowship of Cutaneous and Mohs Surgery said,"The most important and easiest way to detect any suspicious mole is a simple formula called ABCDEs of skin cancer. In this formula, “A” stands for Asymmetry of mole, “B” for Border irregularity, “C” for Color if color varies from one area to another, “D” for Diameter over 6mm or a size of a pencil eraser for any mole and finally “E” for Evolving which means a mole looks different from the rest or is changing in size, shape and color."

According to Dr. Yavari, nothing can protect us fully from harmful UV rays but applying sunscreen SPF 30 or higher, broad brim hat, sunglasses and protective clothing such as long sleeve shirts and long pants can protect us partially from harmful sun rays.

"It is important to apply 1/2 teaspoon of sun screen entire the face15 minutes before exposure and reapplying it every two hours. Fortunately, skin cancer in UAE is not as common because of the Middle East skin type with more melanin," he adds.

In the UAE, we are exposed to sun all year long and exposed to harmful UV rays. Hence it is mandatory to visit a certified dermatologist for annual mole mapping or as soon as you see any new suspicious mole that is changing in shape, color and size. Like all other human cancers, early detection of skin cancer is crucial.