PVC-O pipes are produced using molecular orientation technology to create the next generation of plastic pipes for high pressure water supply.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its growth strategy across MEA, Corys Piping Systems, manufacturers of Hepworth, recently signed an agreement with Spanish company Molecor, for its innovative PVC-O pipes. PVC-O offer tremendous benefits in terms of cost, jointing technology, high levels of durability and extremely long lifetime, backed by a 50-year guarantee.

PVC-O pipes are exclusively developed with Molecor innovative technology, which provides maximum molecular orientation. Furthermore, Molecor, in its continuous R&D process, has created an exclusive system for the manufacture of highly efficient oriented PVC fittings with which the company is able to produce these products with the highest of mechanical properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Maged Makar, General Manager Oman and Regional Director of New Business Development of Corys Piping Systems said, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with Molecor to offer our customers a product that is sustainable and environmentally friendly across its lifecycle, from production through to installation, use and even beyond to recycling and re-use.”

Emphasising the reasons for Corys Piping Systems selection of this technology, Maged added that the new technology compliments the company’s vision; it offers significant advantages in terms of hydraulic efficiencies, long-term performance as well as total installed cost savings thanks to its simple push fit installation technique and light weight structure.

Ignacio Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of Molecor, said that “With the signing of this agreement with Corys Piping Systems, a company with great repute and experience in this sector, Molecor will be able to also provide customers in the Gulf area with PVC-O pipes. Molecor´s PVC-O pipes are worldwide renowned for its highest quality, excellent physical and mechanical properties and lowest carbon footprint for the transport of pressurised water”.

Molecular orientation, PVC-O pipes present several advantages both in terms of quality of the product and its mechanical properties. The molecular orientation principle of the polymeric chains results in much improved impact resistance and reduced crack propagation while improving the pipe strength and fatigue resistance. Moreover, since the pipe flow cross sectional area is increased and surface roughness is reduced, lifetime pumping cost savings are attained. Finally, long term performance of PVC-O has proven a sustainable alternative to other potential material candidates due to its noncorrosive nature and high chemical resistance to commonly dosed chemical substances.

Molecor is the only company in the world that produces PVC-O pipes up to DN1200 with pressure classes ranging from 12.5 to 25 bar. Molecor is also the sole producer of PVC-O fittings.

-Ends-

ABOUT CORYS PIPING SYSTEMS

Corys Piping Systems is a leading manufacturer of engineered sustainable piping systems for the construction market in the Middle East region. The business was established over 40 years ago under the name of Hepworth, which remains today one of our primary product brands together with George Fisher, Wavin and Dacta.

With regional expertise and global know-how, Corys Piping Systems is committed to becoming the partner of choice for the development and production of world-class piping systems. We manufacture drainage and wastewater systems, pressure systems for water and gas networks and distribution, cable protection solutions and geosynthetics to enhance urban resilience and heathy built environments, to build a better, sustainable future together.

For more information, please visit: www.coryspiping.com

ABOUT MOLECOR

Molecor is a Spanish company specialized in the manufacture of PVC-Oriented pipes and fittings and in the development of Molecular Orientation technology applied to pressurized water pipes. Founded in 2006 by qualified specialists with proven experience in this field, it has grown exponentially and provided efficient and innovative solutions for the development of technology for the manufacture of Oriented PVC pipes and fittings, making us the current world leader in the sector. Its human capital is made up of a team of the highest level, this being the company's greatest asset and the basis for continuous innovation.

Since 2006, its exponential growth and continuous improvement of products and processes, as well as its dual vision as a manufacturer of technology and a manufacturer of PVC-O pipes and fittings, have made it the current world leader in the sector.

To learn More, please visit: https://molecor.com/en

Media contact:

For further information on this news release reach out to:

Surajit Mahanty

Head of Marketing

Corys Piping Systems

Email: smahanty@corys.ae

Almudena Blázquez

Head of Marketing

Molecor Tecnología S.L.

almudena.blazquez@molecor.com