Industry-First AI-Powered Attribution to Radically Enhance Marketing Performance and Supercharge Growth

Corvidae, a leader in marketing attribution, has announced an exclusive partnership with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) to bring its award-winning, patented AI-powered cookieless attribution technology to the rapidly growing markets of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This groundbreaking collaboration will be facilitated through Born28, a division of ESAG and a leading marketing and communications agency in the MENA region.

Born28 is known to deliver impactful marketing results through strategic branding solutions for businesses in healthcare, transportation, real estate, FMCG, and luxury consumer goods. By integrating Corvidae’s technology, Born28 aims to revolutionise digital marketing strategies in the region.

Corvidae’s revolutionary analytics platform unlocks powerful automation and customer insights that drive radical growth, efficiency and ROI. Its patented stitching technology resolves the challenges posed by historic last-click attribution models by rebuilding and unifying marketing data to boost precision in analytics to over 95% and deliver enhanced unbiased insights across the entire multi-channel, multi-device customer journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group to bring our patented, cookieless attribution technology to this exciting new market," said Chris Liversidge, Founder & CEO of Corvidae. "This collaboration complements the heritage of our partner and allows us to expand our reach into MENA, whilst ensuring our clients benefit from radical and transformative enhancements in marketing performance."

Corvidae empowers marketers to optimise advertising spend by driving customer conversions, improving Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS), and achieving substantial growth. Fully compliant with GDPR, the platform delivers significant ROI, with clients typically experiencing double-digit returns. For instance, Corvidae clients have achieved an average ROAS of 35:1 on Facebook Ads and 20:1 on Google Ads. Global brands already benefiting from Corvidae include Western Union, which saw a 45% reduction in CPA, and Gift Universe, which reported a 43% increase in ROAS.

This partnership marks a major milestone for Corvidae’s expansion into the MENA region, complementing its strong client base in the UK, North America, and Europe. Together, Corvidae and Born28 are setting a new benchmark for marketing measurement and optimisation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“This exclusive collaboration combines Corvidae’s pioneering attribution platform with Born28’s local expertise to deliver unmatched marketing solutions,” said Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of ESAG. “By bringing world-class innovation to the region, we are empowering businesses in UAE and Saudi Arabia to achieve marketing precision, performance and competitive advantage.”

Alyza Beg, CEO of Born28 opined, "We are delighted to partner with Corvidae and bring this transformative analytics platform to our existing clients and potential customers in the MENA region. Combined with our digital marketing expertise, we are pioneering an evolutionary approach that redefines client investment strategies. This partnership positions us to deliver substantial value and strategic market differentiation

About Corvidae

Corvidae is an industry-first cookieless marketing attribution platform that uses patented stitching technology to rebuild and unify marketing data that revolutionises marketing performance with unique AI capabilities. Corvidae joins cross-device journeys to over 95% accuracy, allowing radically enhanced, unbiased insights and new customer acquisition automation that reduces cost per acquisition across open web and walled garden ad siloes. Build unbiased, unified, and accurately attributed marketing data using innovative AI to empower and delight, with clear data insights and powerful automation offering radical marketing performance improvement. Corvidae is built to be privacy-first by design and is fully GDPR & CCPA compliant.

Corvidae has been nominated for multiple industry awards, winning Most Effective Attribution Solution in 2021 and 2022, as well as the ScotlandIS Product Innovation award for our unique approach to attribution.

About Born28

Born28 is part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, a multidimensional conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, UAE. From branding and digital marketing to strategic planning, Born28 delivers clear, effective marketing communications. The focus is on transforming a brand’s purpose by delivering concise ideas through inspired design approaches. We combine strategy with storytelling, while helping brands uncover their core personality and connect authentically with their target audience.

Born28 taps into consumer behaviour, combining it with aesthetics to create visuals that leave a lasting impression. Customised ecommerce solutions enable designs to be scalable with business growth. With an understanding of the cultural landscape, we curate narratives for specific audiences. At Born28, we amplify brand presence and engagement while building a community of loyal advocates.

