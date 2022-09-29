Amman: Correlation One - a digital skills training platform - has launched its ‘Data Science for All / Jordan’ (DS4A / Jordan) program. The pioneering 10-week program will begin on 1 October and train 50 Jordanian citizens and Syrian refugees in data skills. Graduates will be matched with employment opportunities at local companies and multinational employers seeking talent to work in remote roles based in Jordan.

The program application was extremely well received by professionals across Jordan. In just two weeks, over 1,700 applicants completed the rigorous written application, skill assessment and interview process. Applicants included working professionals with backgrounds in software engineering and other technical areas, in addition to self-taught individuals seeking enhanced training and certification. DS4A / Jordan is free for learners, with an entirely merit-based admission.

Throughout the virtual and immersive program, learners will engage in live training and work with one another in synchronous sessions. Lectures are case-based, imparting real skills in real contexts, not theory. The course will also allow learners to collaborate in teams on capstone projects using actual datasets relevant to Jordan. These projects will address topics like education, energy, water systems and modernizing the public sector.

Correlation One’s program ultimately closes the ‘last mile’ between professionals and jobs. The company works closely with some of the world’s largest and most innovative businesses to resolve their talent requirements. Correlation One’s Partner Employers include Amazon, Accenture, Johnson & Johnson, Citibank and others. DS4A / Jordan directly supports national efforts to re-skill and up-skill talents as a means to boost ICT GDP contribution and align employees with international employer requirements.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh, commented, “To become a global talent hub, Jordan must attract international employers. The DS4A / Jordan program aims to achieve this by providing free, pioneering training to our talented but underemployed and unemployed workforce, including women and refugees. We’re excited to partner with Correlation One under Jordan Source to conduct this job training program that will get the attention of top companies and let them know that Jordan is the place to assemble a workforce in data and digital skills.”

“In today’s evolving markets, data literacy is fast becoming a competitive edge for individuals, enterprises and governments,” said Correlation One Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Shamsudeen Mustafa. “As a result, we’re excited to be bringing our world-renowned DS4A program to Jordan, whose economy boasts vast tech potential and eager young minds willing to learn. Our fellows can look forward to 10 weeks of intensive practical training based on a unique market-driven curriculum that teaches them to harness the power of data to solve real-life problems. They will also network with like-minded professionals and demonstrate their ability to add business value to our prestigious Partner Employers. In doing so, they not only establish successful careers, but also support the growth of various data-driven sectors and consequently contribute to nationwide prosperity.”

In turn, Correlation One Country Manager, Shahed Atieh, stated, “There’s immense untapped talent and human capital in Jordan. Our work is focused on creating opportunities for this talent by providing world-class education and then connecting them with global employers who are looking for new pools of talent. We want to be the bridge between talent and opportunity in Jordan and are excited to launch our operations here.”

Correlation One programs develop talent and job opportunities on a national scale. To date, the programs have trained over 8,000 learners from around the world.

-Ends-

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Correlation One.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com