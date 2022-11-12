Doha, Qatar – Corinthia Yacht Club is pleased to announce its official opening in November 2022, at The Pearl Island. The new club offering will bring a refined membership experience and will set new standards for yachting in Doha, and further enhancing The Pearl Island’s position as a prestigious, international maritime destination.

Corinthia Yacht Club was brought to Qatar in partnership with international hotel group, Corinthia Hotels, and local partners United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands. Corinthia’s reputation for combining intelligent, modern design with intuitive and warm service aligns with UDC’s strategy of forging meaningful relationships with partners who share a mutual vision to deliver a new standard of excellence in services and facilities at The Pearl Island.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Mr. Turki bin Mohammed Al-Khater, UDC Chairman said: “Qatar has witnessed significant growth in tourism, and hospitality over the past few years. Driven by UDC’s vision to create a world leading maritime eco-system in Qatar, this partnership with Corinthia Hotels lays a solid foundation for our expansion plans through investments in vital sectors including maritime, tourism and hospitality”.

For his part, Mr. Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, UDC’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Member of The Board, expressed: “We are confident that inauguration of Corinthia Yacht Club, under the management of Corinthia Hotels, will deliver an exceptional high-end leisure experience and state-of-the-art facilities that will set a new benchmark in Doha. Corinthia Yacht Club will be a unique landmark as well as a prized addition to the distinctive facilities of The Pearl Island.”

Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Hotels said: “Corinthia’s history and internationally renowned reputation of distinction within the hospitality sector resonates with Qatar’s modern luxury and dedication to delivering excellence. UDC’s partnership with Corinthia Hotels is the ideal match to embed a world-class yacht club that will further enhance The Pearl Island as an internationally recognized maritime destination”.

Located in Porto Arabia, the new 24,000 square feet (2,232 square meters) club provides a full-service marina that offers world-class facilities for yacht owners. Facilities include a climate controlled outdoor terrace, a members’ lounge serving High Tea, private meeting rooms that offer comfort and discretion, a cigar lounge, a members-only Mediterranean restaurant, and a signature dining experience from London, KAI of Mayfair. Whilst club membership is by invitation only, the local community and visitors will enjoy access to Kai’s Songbird restaurant.

Commenting on the launch of Corinthia’s inaugural yacht club, Managing Director of Corinthia Doha, Matthew Dixon stated: “We are thrilled to launch the first-of-its-kind luxury yacht club in Doha further enhancing the exclusive offering of The Pearl Island. With its breathtaking design and exceptional setting, Corinthia Yacht Club will become the ultimate destination for discreet meetings, prestigious events and unparalleled dining experiences.”

The state-of-the-art design of Corinthia Yacht Club is wrapped in glass, providing members and guests with a 360-degree view of the marina, complementing Qatar’s reputation for innovative architecture, elegant design, and consummate luxury. Corinthia Yacht Club’s striking exterior is inspired by the sails of Qatar’s traditional dhows, while the interior boasts modern design and comfort.

The partnership between UDC and Corinthia Yacht Club involves the ‘Yacht Club de Monaco’, and Monaco Marina Management (M3). Yacht Club de Monaco is synonymous with the ultimate maritime luxury lifestyle and is arguably the world’s capital of yachting. Its involvement with Corinthia Yacht Club, and its Mediterranean relationship with Qatar’s maritime traditions, demonstrates the level of service and quality of this development within the Middle East, offering luxury yacht owners all the practical facilities required delivered to the highest standard.

The partnership with Yacht Club de Monaco will also potentially establish Corinthia Yacht Club as a ‘La Belle Classe Destination’, a designation awarded to world-class marinas that achieve Yacht Club de Monaco’s exceptional standards in quality of facilities, services, and safety.

Corinthia Yacht Club will be the first of three Corinthia branded luxury developments opening over the next three years. Corinthia Gewan Island Hotel will open in 2024, in partnership with UDC, adjacent to The Pearl Island in Qatar, followed by Corinthia Residences which will open in 2025.

-Ends-

For press enquiries, contact

The Muse Co. Agency: Emad Hassan emad.hassan@the-muse.co

Corinthia Yacht Club: Claire Wilson claire.wilson@corinthia.com

Corinthia Hotels: Alice Jónsdóttir Ferrier alice.jonsdottir@corinthia.com

United Development Companies: Myra Slaiby myra.slaiby@udcqatar.com

About Corinthia Hotels

Corinthia is a growing family of luxury hotels, founded in Malta in 1962 by the Pisani family. The company has grown over the years into a multinational investor, developer and operator of hotels and real estate.

Corinthia Hotels is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) which brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

Corinthia Hotels portfolio includes award-winning hotels in cities such as London, Budapest, Lisbon, St. Petersburg, and the Island of Malta. Current developments underway in various stages of design and construction include landmark, trophy hotels in Rome, New York, Brussels, Bucharest, Doha, and a new resort in Malta. For more information visit corinthia.com

ABOUT UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (UDC)

United Development Company (UDC) is a leading Qatari public shareholding company with a strategy designed around identifying and investing in long-term projects contributing to Qatar’s growth and providing shareholder value.

Established in 1999, the Company was first listed on the Qatar Exchange in June 2003. It has an authorized share capital of QR 3.5 billion and total assets of QR 20.4 billion as at 30 September 2022.

UDC activities cover a multitude of vital investment sectors including real estate development, property management, infrastructure and utilities, district cooling, maritime and hospitality related businesses.

UDC’s flagship project is The Pearl Island, an urban mixed-use, man-made island and one of the largest real estate developments in the Gulf.

UDC is also in the process of developing Gewan Island located adjacent to The Pearl Island, into the Company’s latest world class residential, commercial and entertainment project. This development has the potential of becoming a magnificent destination that will maintain UDC’s future growth.