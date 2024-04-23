Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Core International Holdings, a prominent consortium, is set to inject an additional five billion dirhams into new projects across the United Arab Emirates through its subsidiary companies. This strategic move is aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability within key sectors and services, leveraging the country's growing opportunities and unique offerings over the next five years.

Led by Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Core International Holdings, stated “The company is focused on enriching its portfolio in critical areas such as education, real estate, and financial management. Emphasizing the significance of high standards and long-term investments, the group is dedicated to benefiting investors, partners, and communities, aligning with the visionary outlook of 'We are the Emirates 2031.'”

Hany Sabry, the group's CEO, emphasized “The allocation of five billion dirhams reflects a significant dedication to enhancing the education and scientific publishing sector via its educational arm. The primary objective of this endeavor is to enhance educational programs at all levels within the UAE.”

Sabry also expressed confidence in the potential for regional growth and the development of electronic scientific publishing, a dynamic industry generating an annual global revenue of $19 billion.

Core International Holdings is actively strengthening its foothold in real estate through its subsidiary, Ara Real Estate Development Company, focusing on land acquisition, development, and project management to create self-sustained communities that cater to evolving customer needs. Furthermore, the group is eyeing expansion opportunities in the buoyant Saudi market, particularly in real estate ventures.

Specializing in capital market investments, Core International Holdings leverages its investment division, Waqen Capital, to identify enduring opportunities within publicly traded companies that drive progress and innovation. Through thorough exploration of various investment prospects and potential collaborations, the company is committed to realizing sustainable and forward-looking growth aligned with its vision and strategic objectives.

Dedicated to achieving milestones in sustainable investments, economic growth, and community development, Core International Holdings offers a diverse array of investment opportunities in key sectors like education, real estate, and financial asset management. Positioned at the forefront of the UAE's dynamic investment landscape, the consortium's innovative initiatives and strategic investments underscore its market leadership and commitment to driving progress and prosperity.