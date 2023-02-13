Dubai: Corcom Media Ventures (CMV) has inked a multi-million dollar deal with Africa Cricket Association (ACA) to organize, host, produce, distribute and monetise upcoming tournaments in Africa, including the popular Africa Cup T20, African Premier League T20 and Women’s Africa Cup T20.

The 10-year partnership between the continental governing body and the global sports management company with offices in Mumbai, Dubai and Johannesburg, aims at providing opportunities to budding players from Africa, in line with ICC’s vision of turning cricket into a global sport and ensuring that it will soon be part of the Olympics.

"We are pleased to welcome Corcom Media Ventures as a long-term strategic partner of ACA," Cassim Suliman, CEO of Africa Cricket Association, said in a press release. "The core ACA values of endurance and perseverance resonate strongly at Corcom. They will deliver multiple events across men’s and women’s formats to support the long-term growth of cricket in Africa,” he explained.

Corcom has already hosted the first edition of the Africa Cup T20 in September 2022 in Benoni (South Africa). It saw eight associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique) battle for honours.

The tournament was shown live in 157 countries and territories, with SuperSports (South & Sub Saharan Africa), Sony Sports Network (Indian sub-continent), Dubai Sports (MENA & Europe), Premier Sports now Viaplay Sports (UK & Ireland), Willow TV (USA and Canada), Yupp TV (Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia & Singapore), Flow Sports (Caribbean).

"This is an important milestone for us at Corcom. We are pleased with this partnership and are confident of giving cricket a huge boost in Africa and budding players the platform to showcase their talent to the world,” promised Nirala Singh, Co-Founder of Corcom Media.

“Corcom has been designing and delivering global sporting events for several years now, including multiple national and international leagues, large-scale sponsorships and activation programs,” added Vivek Tiwari, also Co-Founder at Corcom.

-Ends-

About Corcom Media Ventures

Corcom is a sports management Company that builds global platforms for local sporting talent and provides sports management, media rights distribution and sponsorship services to large-scale sporting events. The founding team has over 30 years of experience in sports, media and entertainment.

Corcom has expertise in designing and delivering sporting events, distributing sports content across television networks and digital platforms and providing sponsorship management services. The team has successfully created and delivered multiple National and International sporting leagues, large-scale sponsorships and activation programs.

About Africa Cricket Association

Africa Cricket Association is a continental body which coordinates the development of cricket in Africa. The ACA was founded in 1997 and has 23 member countries.

ACA main goal is to promote the development of cricket in Africa while also organizing regional tournaments. These include the ACA Africa Cup T20, the Africa Women’s T20 Championships as well as inter-continental tournaments like the Afro-Asia Cup. The role of the ACA is complementary to the International Cricket Council (ICC) which organizes the regional qualifying tournaments for global ICC events.

Please further information, please call:

Kuumar Kavita Shyam

+971 509130878