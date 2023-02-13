Dubai: Mumbai-based Corcom Media Ventures (CMV) is hoping to make over USD 50 million in the next five years through its multi-million-dollar deal with Africa Cricket Association (ACA).

The 10-year deal to promote cricket in Africa allows CMV to organize, host, produce, distribute and monetise upcoming tournaments in Africa, including the popular Africa T20 Cup, African Premier League T20 and Women’s Africa Cup T20.

The global sports management company, with offices in Dubai and Johannesburg too, is unable to reveal the exact depth of the agreement due to a non-disclosure clause, but expressed confidence in making good on the investments through just sponsorship and media rights.

"We are pleased to welcome Corcom Media Ventures as a long-term strategic partner of ACA," Cassim Suliman, CEO of Africa Cricket Association, said in a press release. "They will deliver multiple events across men’s and women’s formats to support the long-term growth of cricket in Africa,” he explained.

Corcom has already hosted the first edition of the Africa Cup T20 in September 2022 in Benoni (South Africa). It saw eight associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique) battle for honours.

The tournament was broadcast live in 157 countries and territories, with SuperSports (South & Sub Saharan Africa), Sony Sports Network (Indian sub-continent), Dubai Sports (MENA & Europe), Premier Sports now Viaplay Sports (UK & Ireland), Willow TV (USA and Canada), Yupp TV (Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia & Singapore), Flow Sports (Caribbean).

"This is an important milestone for us. We are pleased with this partnership and are confident of giving cricket a huge boost in Africa and budding players the platform to showcase their talent to the world,” promised Nirala Singh, Co-Founder of Corcom Media.

“Corcom has been designing and delivering global sporting events for several years now, including multiple national and international leagues, large-scale sponsorships and activation programs,” added Vivek Tiwari, Co-Founder of Corcom Media.

About Corcom Media Ventures

Corcom is a sports management Company that builds global platforms for local sporting talent and provides sports management, media rights distribution and sponsorship services to large-scale sporting events. The founding team has over 30 years of experience in sports, media and entertainment.

Corcom has expertise in designing and delivering sporting events, distributing sports content across television networks and digital platforms and providing sponsorship management services. The team has successfully created and delivered multiple National and International sporting leagues, large-scale sponsorships and activation programs.

About Africa Cricket Association

Africa Cricket Association is a continental body which coordinates the development of cricket in Africa. The ACA was founded in 1997 and has 23 member countries.

ACA main goal is to promote the development of cricket in Africa while also organizing regional tournaments. These include the ACA Africa Cup T20, the Africa Women’s T20 Championships as well as inter-continental tournaments like the Afro-Asia Cup. The role of the ACA is complementary to the International Cricket Council (ICC) which organizes the regional qualifying tournaments for global ICC events.

