UAE: Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has once again reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by partnering with Dr. Linen Sustainable Ventures FZCO for the second time, handling over 700 kilograms of end-of-life linens and uniforms. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to responsible resource management, ensuring that the textiles at the end of their operation lifespan are repurposed into sustainable products.

Dr. Linen Sustainable Ventures FZCO will reprocess and blend the old linens and uniforms with virgin fibers to create new, usable commodities, giving the materials a second life instead of sending them to landfills. This effort reflects the hotel’s proactive approach to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices, particularly in responsible waste management and carbon footprint reduction.

“Our partnership with Dr. Linen Sustainable Ventures FZCO demonstrates that even small steps like responsibly managing end-of-life linens can lead to a significant positive impact. Sustainability is a journey, and we are proud to continue leading by example,” said Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.

This initiative adds to Coral Beach Resort Sharjah’s broader sustainability journey, which includes projects accomplished such as Onsite Water Bottling Plant that eliminate the single-use plastic bottles and the composting machine which convert food waste into natural compost.

About Coral Hotels and Resorts

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East’s 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence. The chain offers an array of exciting properties designed for discerning travelers who seek intimate surroundings, distinctive service and a safe environment across key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Coral promises to serve its guests with passion through its diversified properties Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All chains offer diversified dining outlets, leisure and business facilities. The hotels are equipped with wide range of rooms to meet the needs of diversified travelers from families to business travelers, to travelers seeking relaxation or a long stay.

