UAE – Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), announced the launch of market leading AMSAAN technology to ensure that the visitors with hearing disability can fully enjoy their exciting services and facilities.

Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies launched their new platform AMSAAN that allows hard of hearing guests to select any of the available sign languages on the tablet and immediately connect with an online interpreter. The first step, which has already been implemented, includes Ukrainian and Russian sign languages, with Arabic, British, and international sign languages to follow soon.

‘People with hearing disability can easily communicate with other hard of hearing people but communicating with the hearing world can be more complicated. Ensuring that our hotel is hard of hearing friendly and barrier free is very important to us. We are committed to removing those barriers, so that our guests with hearing disability receive the same high-quality, personalised service we deliver for all of our hotel visitors,’ commented Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager – Northern Emirates.

‘More than 9% of the world's population suffers hearing loss of varying degrees,’ added Mr. Vitalii Mykhalchuk, CEO of Gulf People of Determination Information Technologies. ‘Our company develops and implements complex IT solutions for deaf people and people with hearing loss that are easy to use. The key objective of AMSAAN software is to implement a distinctive approach for travellers who have hearing difficulties and promote tourism without barriers. Our global goal is to attract tourists with hearing loss from all over the world as well as to make the UAE as one of the most accessible and comfortable countries for the deaf people and we are delighted to have the opportunity to support the team at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.’

As one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, HMH continues to pioneer innovative technology solutions aimed at providing memorable, quality experiences for each and every guest.

-Ends-

About Coral Hotels and Resorts

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East’s 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence. The chain offers an array of exciting properties designed for discerning travelers who seek intimate surroundings, distinctive service and a safe environment across key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Coral promises to serve its guests with passion through its diversified properties Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All chains offer diversified dining outlets, leisure and business facilities. The hotels are equipped with wide range of rooms to meet the needs of diversified travellers from families, to business travelers, to travelers seeking relaxation or a long stay.

For more information about the hotel please visit: www.hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH, please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For Media Inquiries:

Momina Chaudhry

Spread Communications

momina@spreadcomms.com