UAE: Sylvan Learning-UAE, a global leader in exam preparation and tutoring services, and Copperstone Education, a leading provider of school services for international students, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students in the United Arab Emirates and greater GCC region.

This partnership will combine Copperstone Education’s expertise in international school services with Sylvan Learning-UAE’s renowned tutoring and exam preparation programs. Together, they will offer comprehensive solutions that support students’ academic success and personal growth. Their much-anticipated hybrid-model SAT Prep program specifically designed and priced for mid-market schools will launch on September 1.

“We are thrilled to partner with Copperstone Education,” said Dr. Adnan Alashkar, Managing Director at Sylvan Learning of the UAE. “Sylvan is one of the few providers with a personalized curriculum specifically built for the new digital SAT. Along with Copperstone’s career and college services, we will provide our students with unparalleled educational support, ensuring they are well-prepared for their future academic and professional endeavors.”

Sylvan Learning of the UAE’s exam prep and tutoring services are designed to help students excel in standardized tests such as the SAT, ACT, IELTS, and TOEFL, as well as in their regular academic subjects. By integrating these services with Copperstone Education’s international school programs, students will have access to a seamless learning experience that caters to their individual needs.

“Copperstone Education, makes high-quality education accessible to students regardless of their location or school budget. We achieve this by leveraging technology and innovative teaching methods to deliver world class services. By partnering Copperstone and Sylvan, MENA region schools and organizations can be comfortable knowing that our programs are culturally relevant and aligned with regional educational standards.” said Jeffrey Smith, Managing Director at Copperstone Education. “Our shared commitment to student success will empower more students to achieve their academic goals and pursue their dreams.”

The strategic partnership between Copperstone Education and Sylvan Learning-UAE marks a significant milestone in the evolution of educational support services for international students. This collaboration is expected to set a new standard for comprehensive educational support, providing students with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a globalized world.

For more information about Copperstone Education and Sylvan Learning-UAE, please visit www.copperstone-ed.com and www.sylvanme.com.

About Copperstone Education:

Copperstone Education is transforming education through innovation, accessibility, and personalized learning. Founded with the vision to connect education to real-world success across Africa and the Middle East, we offer a comprehensive online educational platform that delivers a range of fully accredited virtual classes and US- based licensed teachers. We also deliver college and career counseling and hybrid exam prep. Copperstone Education is committed to empowering students to reach their full potential.

About Sylvan Learning-UAE:

Sylvan Learning-UAE is a global leader in exam prep and tutoring services, providing students with the tools and resources they need to excel in standardized tests and academic subjects. With a proven track record of helping students achieve their goals, Sylvan Learning of the UAE is dedicated to fostering academic success and confidence.