Orange Jordan and Roya Media Group (RMG) have signed a cooperation agreement to provide Orange’s Internet and Fiber subscribers with Roya Kids app, and its specially designed content for kids, to enrich the subscribers’ experiences and offer them added value.

The agreement provides subscribers of Orange Internet and Fiber full access to the Roya Kids media library, which includes songs, interactive games, e-books, and international series, for a JD 2 monthly subscription fee.

The Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan, Naila Al Dawoud, stressed the importance of this partnership to provide Orange Jordan customers with added value, especially the kind of suitable edutainment content for kids that the Roya Kids application will provide, noting the company’s keenness to develop a strategic partnership with pioneers from the educational and entertainment sectors, to ensure an unmatched internet experience in line with Orange Jordan’s role as a responsible digital leader.

CEO of RMG, Eng. Fares Sayegh, said, "Orange Jordan is a distinguished strategic partner, and we are always pleased to cooperate with them and build upon this continuous relationship."

Meanwhile, Lara Safadi, who is in charge of Roya Kids and Games Development Unit, said, "This is the beginning of a promising collaboration between Roya Kids and Orange for the Jordanian market, and we will continue this cooperation to provide more services in the near future."

Roya Kids app is a safe platform with interactive and fun educational content for children. The app was created and designed by experts in early childhood development and a team of digital content specialists to offer a unique educational experience for children and help parents support their children's educational journey. The full-featured app is available to download from the App Store, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, and the application's website.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is a leading provider of integrated communications services, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet data, and managed digital services to meet personal and business markets needs of an expanding total base of about 3.2 million customers across the Kingdom. Over 1600 employees are dedicated to lead the company to ultimate levels of excellence. In 2007, the fixed line, mobile, and internet subsidies rebranded to Orange.

The company offers the best network, innovative digital solutions with unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams, to be the responsible digital leader in Jordan.

With massive investments in infrastructure and services, the company continues to move forward by introducing the most advanced technologies across the Kingdom, becoming the responsible digital leader in the kingdom.

Orange Jordan is one of Orange Group’s subsidiaries that offer a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS), through which a comprehensive set of IT and telecommunication services are offered to multinational companies.

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians and their communities by focusing on 3 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited

About Roya Media Group (RMG)

Roya Media Group is a Jordanian company that targets all segments of the local, regional and regional community. This group operates through service and entertainment platforms directed to a wide range of interests in various media fields. Roya Media Group seeks to deliver its services by taking advantage of the latest technology in the media industry.

The idea of launching this group was to create unique local and Arab content, therefore meeting the requirements of viewers by narrating their reality in implementation of the first slogan of Roya using the ‘From_You_To_You’ hashtag.

Throughout the years, Roya was keen to present Jordan in its most beautiful form, which allowed it to achieve several successes, one of which was to obtain the title of leading TV station in Jordan.

www.royamediagroup.com