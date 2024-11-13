Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: - Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, announced a partnership with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), a charitable organization based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, launching “A Fils Changes Lives” initiative aimed to support RHF’s dedicated efforts in empowering individuals and less fortunate families across Bahrain.

As part of AFS’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of the Kingdom by integrating social responsibility into its core business operations, this initiative aims at giving back to the Bahraini community, where every transaction made on AFS Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals will see a portion—equivalent to one Fils— to be donated to RHF. The total donation amount will be accumulated throughout the year and transferred annually into RHF’s accounts to support their vital community programs.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer, and RHF Secretary General, His Excellency Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, marking the long-standing relationship that AFS holds with RHF, which reflects AFS’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives.

His Excellency Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa expressed his gratitude for the partnership, stating, “The support from AFS through this initiative will significantly bolster our ongoing efforts to uplift the community. We value this collaboration and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of those we aim to support.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Samer Soliman said, “We are proud to partner with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation on this meaningful initiative. At AFS, our dedication to the community is at the heart of our operations across all geographical locations. This agreement ensures that every transaction on our POS terminals contributes directly to the welfare of Bahraini society.”

AFS’s support for the initiatives undertaken by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation has been unwavering over the years, where the AFS team has collaborated closely with RHF on various occasions, working together to support and uplift the community.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Royal Humanitarian Foundation

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals and less fortunate families across Bahrain. RHF leads various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and well-being of the community.