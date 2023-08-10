Continent Worldwide Hotels, fastest growing Turkish franchising and Management Services Company is thrilled to announce the signing of two remarkable hotels in Madina and another prestigious property in Al Dammam. These strategic developments mark a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint in the Gulf and MENA regions.

Continent Excellence in Saudi Arabia

Continent Al Waha Riyadh, located in the heart of Riyadh, offers an oasis of comfort and luxury with its meticulously designed rooms and impeccable service. Continent Al Ertiqaa Jeddah, situated in the vibrant city of Jeddah, captivates guests with its modern elegance and convenient access to key attractions. Meanwhile, Continent Al Uqayr Eastern Province showcases the brand's dedication to providing exceptional experiences in the tranquil setting of the Eastern Province.

Madina and Dammam Welcomes Three New Landmarks

Continent Worldwide Hotels is proud to introduce the Continent Areola Hotel and the Continent Rose Hotel, two exquisite properties poised to elevate the hospitality experience in Madina. The Continent Areola Hotel, a 4-star establishment with 216 luxurious rooms, buffet restaurant, fine dining restaurant and a meeting room, is set to become a cornerstone of comfort and elegance. The Continent Rose Hotel, offering 286 rooms, a restaurant, and a meeting room, is ready to extend warm hospitality to its guests. Meanwhile Continent Al Khobar is a mix use project with Hospital and Business Building in the strategic area of Al Dammam District, consisting of 42 luxury rooms and suites, an all day dining area, a coffee shop on the roof top with beautiful view of Dammam, a Spa & Healthclub on the 21st floor of the tower.

Both Madina hotels have already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), and the execution of contracts is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2025. And Continent Al Khobar Dammam already signed agreement and scheduled to open fourth quarter of this year. Jamal Hamed, CEO of Continent Hotels Gulf Region, expressed his delight, stating, "We are thrilled to leave our mark on Madina's hospitality landscape. These properties are strategically located in the heart of Madina, just a few meters away from Al Haram."

Expanding Footprints, Enhancing Experiences

With the recent signings of Continent Areola Hotel and Continent Rose Hotel in Madina, Continent Worldwide Hotels is further expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia. The brand's commitment to delivering excellence is evident in both its existing properties and its new developments. Continent Worldwide Hotels aims to redefine affordable luxury and redefine guest experiences throughout the region.

Strengthening Trust and Flexibility in the Gulf Market

Shady Boueiry, Managing Director of Continent Hotels in the MENA region, commented on the brand's growing influence in the Gulf market. "Continent Brand's reputation and trust are rapidly expanding within the Gulf Market. Our commitment to flexibility and exceptional service is enhancing our brand's recognition in the region." He emphasized that the latest developments are a testament to the strong foundation of the Continent brand.

A Remarkable Milestone for Continent Worldwide Hotels

Ethem Zagikyan, Managing Director of Continent Worldwide Hotels, described these signings as a remarkable achievement for the company. "With our existing properties and the newly signed ones, we now manage a total of 1000 rooms, a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences." He also shared the brand's ambitious plans for the future, "We have around 12 other project signings in our pipeline and still actively pursuing new developments in Riyadh, Jizan, Tabuk, Dubai, Jordan, and Egypt. Our ongoing negotiations for new properties in Saudi Arabia are progressing well." Zagikyan proudly stated, "We are proud to confirm that we are the sole Turkish City hotel franchisor and management company in the MENA and Gulf regions with a wide expansion plan."

About “Continent Hotels & Resorts” Brand

Continent Hotels & Resorts™ is an upscale full-service brand with a strong global presence. Distinguished by its meticulous attention to detail, comfortable accommodations, diverse dining options, and exceptional conference/meeting facilities, Continent Hotels & Resorts™ sets itself apart from competitors. Embracing the essence of joyful living, the brand delivers a fresh, stylish, and delightfully uncomplicated experience. Continent's forward-thinking approach translates into

practical and innovative solutions that enhance the guest stay today.

About Continent Worldwide Hotels

Founded in 2003, Continent Worldwide Hotels is privately owned hospitality management, franchiser and hotel Development Company with Head Office in Istanbul, Turkey and encompasses nine hotel franchise brands. Continent Worldwide Hotels operates and franchises hotels globally with the partnership of regional representative companies, third party management companies and Master License holder hotel management companies.

