ContactNow and PayTabs Egypt empower users with seamless, flexible payment journeys using BNPL service

Cairo: As part of Contact Financial Holding’s continued efforts to solidify its leadership in fintech landscape, ContactNow, the Group’s digital arm, has announced a strategic partnership with PayTabs Egypt, the award-winning payment orchestration solutions provider. The partnership aims to empower both merchants and consumers by enabling them to finance their purchases seamlessly through ContactNow’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, now fully integrated into PayTabs Egypt’s delivering smarter, secured payment experience.

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of ContactNow and PayTabs Egypt to driving digital innovation and simplifying financial services across Egypt. By combining ContactNow’s flexible BNPL solution with PayTabs Egypt’s robust payment infrastructure, both companies are working together to expand access to smart, customer-centric payment experiences. Built on the strong foundation of Contact Financial Holding and powered by PayTabs Egypt’s secure and scalable platform, this integration enables merchants to offer faster, more seamless checkout journeys, giving customers the freedom to finance purchases with ease, and without the friction of traditional procedures.

“At ContactNow, we are committed to developing smart and fast digital financing solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. Our partnership with PayTabs Egypt marks a strategic milestone in expanding flexible payment options and reinforces our role in driving digital transformation across Egypt’s financial sector. It also reflects our ongoing mission to support the evolving needs of today’s digitally minded users.” Stated, Ahmed El Moselhy, Business Director at ContactNow.

“Our partnership with ContactNow marks another step in PayTabs Egypt’s mission to enable smarter, more accessible digital payments for all businesses by combining our secure payment orchestration infrastructure with ContactNow’s innovative platform, we’re creating real value for merchants and their customers, making every transaction simpler, faster, and more reliable.” Commented, Haytham Morsy, VP Commercial & Business Development at PayTabs Egypt.

This strategic alliance reinforces ContactNow’s growing network of fintech partners and aligns with the broader vision of Contact Financial Holding and PayTabs Egypt to accelerate digital transformation and expand financial inclusion across Egypt. By extending access to diverse, customer-centric financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and consumers. As Egypt’s fintech landscape continues to advance, both organizations are uniquely positioned to scale impactful, future-ready services that empower users, drive merchant success, and support a more inclusive digital economy.

About Contact Financial Holding:

Contact Financial Holding SAE (CNFN.CA) is the largest non-bank financial services provider in Egypt changing the way people and business access finance and insurance. Operating since 2001, Contact adopts innovative approaches in extending its services, offering quality services with simple procedures and reaching a wide client base through its various subsidiaries, affiliates and partners. Contact’s financing division offers market leading services including consumer financing for new and used passenger and commercial vehicles and an array of consumer durables through Contact Credit and Contact CrediTech, Mortgage finance through Contact Mortgage, as well as commercial finance through Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring. Contact operates in insurance through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance. Contact also offers an array of corporate financing services including securitization, structured debt and debt investment management. Contact Financial Holding SAE is authorized and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

About PayTabs Egypt

PayTabs Egypt is an award-winning payment solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes with simple, secure, and innovative payment orchestration technologies. A member of the PayTabs Group - MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse and one of the top 100 fintech companies in the world - PayTabs Egypt delivers customized payment solutions including QR payments, online invoicing, and ecommerce integrations for local businesses. PayTabs Egypt advances the country’s digital payments landscape with smart, secure, and scalable solutions, supported by trusted partnerships and local market expertise.With a strong focus on local market needs, PayTabs Egypt partners with banks, platforms, and enterprises to enable cashless transactions and power the nation’s transition toward a digital economy. Leveraging deep local expertise, advanced infrastructure, and a commitment to merchant success, PayTabs Egypt plays a leading role in shaping the future of digital payments in the country.