Cairo: Contact Financial Holding, the leading Egyptian company in non-banking financial services, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Estadat Sports investment, to finance City Club memberships as well as granting City Club members the benefits and services that Contact provides with a competitive interest rate.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, and Mr. Seif El Wazery, CEO & Chairman of Estadat, in the presence of some distinguished members of the executive management teams of both Contact & Estadat.

Mr. Said Zater said: “The clubs are some of the most important places in Egypt that people seek, whether for sports or social gatherings, and signing this agreement is only the beginning of supporting clubs’ goers and exploring new horizons for various financing services, within the framework of the company’s goals as part of its plan to provide non-banking financial services to individuals.

Zater added: "Contact’s services will enable the club members to manage their financial resources with ease by paying the club membership fees in installments, as well as giving them the opportunity to enjoy the various financing benefits that Contact offers to all its current and prospective clients in all fields."

Expressing his happiness at signing this agreement, Mr. Seif El Wazery said: "The Egyptian government has made great efforts during the last period to improve the standard of living of citizens at all levels, including sports, through sports projects that were established in many cities across Egypt. This cooperation would contribute effectively to meeting the desires of citizens to join the family of City Club members across Egypt with facilities that allow them to benefit from the activities and services provided in the clubs, with facilities in payment methods and in a manner that does not add huge additional burdens to the budget of those wishing to join. As the company is keen to increase its investment share and enhance its presence in the sports field in the MENA region. Estadat has a total of 19 branches, 6 branches have been operating and 8 branches are under establishment.”

It is worth mentioning that Contact provides many financial services, including car and truck finance, consumer finance, finishing finance, mortgage finance, and insurance brokerage, in addition to leasing and factoring.

-Ends-

About Contact

Contact Financial Holding (Egyptian stock code CNFN,CA) is a leading group in providing non-bank financial solutions and services, managing a group of companies that provides a full range of financing and insurance products and services. Contact adopts an innovative approach to ensure the provision of its services of the highest quality in the fields of finance and insurance, with the easiest process to reach a wide segment of the market.

Through Contact credit, Contact offers various financing programs to finance the purchase of new and used cars and vehicles, durable goods financing programs, in addition to the home finance and finishing programs through Contact Mortgage and trade finance programs through its sister companies Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring. Contact also provides insurance services through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance. The company is also the first and largest issuer of securitization bonds in various fields in the Egyptian market. Contact Financial Holding Company LLC. Is licensed and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority.