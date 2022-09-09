Lifestyle Developers, the Saudi-based real estate developer committed to raising the standards of living in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region has announced the beginning of construction on its highly anticipated waterfront branded residence the Vue, which is designed in partnership with the internationally acclaimed YOO Studios. YOO Design Studio is an award-winning design collective of architects, interior designers, and product designers designing landmark residential, hotel and private commission projects around the world. The project will set a new milestone for the quality of life in the Kingdom with a world-class offering that is on par with the highest international standard.

Consisting of 15 floors and 36 residential units, the bespoke project offers a first of its kind waterfront lifestyle with an exclusive boutique experience. With the project breaking ground and piling completed, it is on track to meet the plans and timelines established. The Vue is set to be a unique utopia of contemporary living in Jeddah with innovative high-end facilities and private elevator access directly to each apartment as well as private amenities that are unavailable in other residential properties in the Kingdom that promote the concept of uniqueness, exclusivity and comfort serene living and a true testament to the highly sought-after lifestyle.

The project is part of a wider vision by the CEO of Lifestyle Developers, Sultan Sobhi Batterjee who aims to transform the Saudi Arabian real estate sector by defining a higher quality of living for all and building projects with purpose to support thriving communities. ‘We want to give residents a new reality and to be truly proud to live in the home of their dreams complete with every facility imaginable. We work tirelessly to understand the needs of homeowners when it comes to residential lifestyles and go beyond their expectations. Through our many projects and collaboration with YOO specifically, we have raised the bar for unique lifestyle concepts, and we will continue to make the impossible come to life’ commented CEO Sultan Batterjee.

‘The Vue is a prime example of the future of residential living in Saudi Arabia. We have given immaculate attention to every single detail of this project and ensured that it meets the highest of standards. With the ultimate combination of comfort and convenience, life at the Vue will offer a high-end exclusive boutique hotel experience. Expanding the Lifestyle Developers brand and collaborating with internationally renowned design studios is a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets. With construction of the VUE underway, it comes at an opportune time with the great ambitions of Vision 2030, which underlines the investment’ he added.

The collaboration with YOO Studio reflects the successful ventures of Saudi companies with international entities in creating new opportunities in the local market as well as the growth of its various sectors. The Vue is one of many exciting and unique projects to come as a result of this flourishing partnership which is focused on developing internationally renowned quality developments by working with international partners to raise and elevate the standard of developments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.