Contracts awarded by leading players in food & beverage and oil & gas sectors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Consolidated Grünenfelder Saady Holding Company (“CGS” or the “Company”), a market leader in cold chain technology providing high quality and innovative cold chain solutions, with a particular focus on advanced refrigeration, refrigerated transport solutions, specialized mobile units and design/manufacturing of complex units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announces the award of two new strategic contracts with a total value of SAR 195.5 million.

The first contract, awarded on 1 December 2025, is with Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling Company for a customized solutions project, with a total value of SAR 166,027,340.



The second contract, awarded on 3 December 2025, is with Almarai Company for the supply of a stationary refrigeration solution for a food processing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a total value of SAR 29,500,000.

The new contracts further strengthen CGS’ position as a trusted partner to leading players in the food & beverage and oil & gas sectors, reinforcing its diversified customer base of more than 3,000 clients and highlighting the Company’s ability to deliver high-performance, customized cold chain infrastructure and specialized engineered solutions across food security, healthcare, logistics and industrial projects in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



Commenting on the contract wins, Peter Faerber, Group CEO of CGS said:



“These two new strategic contracts demonstrate the continued trust that leading food & beverage and oil & gas players place in our technology, engineering expertise and service quality. They are a strong endorsement of CGS’ capabilities and reinforce our position as a market leader in refrigeration and cold chain solutions in the Kingdom. We are committed to leveraging this momentum to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders, and continue to support key national priorities, including food security, healthcare logistics, industrial diversification as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.”