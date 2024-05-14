Manama, Bahrain – Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE:HLT) global luxury hotel brand, today announced the opening of Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, signifying the debut of the brand in Bahrain.

Situated in the state-of-the-art SAYACORP Tower, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour is in the heart of downtown Manama, just minutes away from key attractions and business venues such as Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain World Trade Centre and The Avenues – Bahrain.

“We are delighted to start welcoming guests to Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, our third Hilton property and a first for the Conrad brand in the country. Each room in the hotel is a suite, providing guests with the comforts of home alongside intuitive service and luxurious leisure facilities,” said Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton. “With its prime location and standout dining options, including SUSHISAMBA, the hotel is set to become a destination of choice in Bahrain’s capital city.”

Contemporary living

The property features 98 meticulously designed rooms, including one, two and three-bedroom residential suites, as well as four-bedroom penthouses with private outdoor swimming pools. Each apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views, as well as a fully equipped kitchen - providing a convenient and sophisticated living experience. In addition, to ensure a seamless stay, a dedicated Conrad concierge is assigned to each guest.

Guests can take a refreshing dip in the rooftop infinity pool which offers 360-degree views of the city and for those looking to work out, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is open 24 hours a day. Separate male and female saunas and steam rooms are also available.

Exceptional culinary experiences

At Bahrain’s inaugural SUSHISAMBA restaurant, diners can immerse themselves in the vibrant tri-culture of Japan, Brazil and Peru. A heady mix of flavours, sights and sounds, diners at the stylish poolside restaurant can enjoy delicious cuisine while listening to the beats of a live DJ. With a stunning location on Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour’s rooftop, the restaurant also offers 360 degree views over both Manama city and Bahrain Bay.

In the lobby, Café Tomo offers a variety of hot beverages, finger sandwiches, cakes and buttery pastries. The café’s name is inspired by the Tomoyasu way of living in colourful abundance, and at Café Tomo, guests will find everything they need to refuel during their stay. On the Mezzanine floor, Trade Room is an elegant library-style bar. With a design that nods to the hotel’s location in Bahrain’s Financial Harbour, Trade Room blends the country’s rich financial history with the present.

A connection with the destination

Throughout the property, guests can admire a carefully curated collection of contemporary Bahraini art, selected to spark a connection between guests and the community. The property also features three modern meeting rooms with names linked to Bahrain’s history and landmarks. For example, the ‘Bab Al Bahrain Room’ is named after the building which was the first gateway to Bahrain, the ‘Harbour Room’ nods to Bahrain’s rich maritime heritage and the ‘1920 room’ is named for the year Bahrain’s first bank opened.

“We are delighted to add Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour to our growing global portfolio,” said Dino Michael, Senior Vice President and Global Category Head, Hilton Luxury Brands, "The opening marks the debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Bahrain and offers all the features that world travellers can expect from the brand – including bold design that is locally inspired and purposeful service that creates enriching guest experiences.”

Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour is located at Building 1378, Road 4625, Block 346, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. For more information or hotel reservations, visit hilton.com or call +973 7797 7777.

For more information about the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, please visit news.conradhotels.com and www.conradhotels.com.

