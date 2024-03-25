DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor Consulting, a leading software licensing and advisory firm with a growing presence in the Middle East, today announced its achievement as the first company in the region to earn Oracle's prestigious Verified Software Asset Management (SAM) Expertise. This recognition reinforces Connor Consulting's expertise in helping Middle Eastern businesses optimize their IT investments by effectively managing their Oracle software assets through the Verified SAM program.

Optimizing IT Investments

Oracle's Verified SAM program empowers Middle Eastern businesses to optimize their IT investments through efficient Oracle software asset management on a continuous basis by aligning contracts with actual usage, a critical cost-saving factor. Connor Consulting's expertise ensures clarity and confidence in navigating the complexities of Oracle licensing. Being the first organization to be certified as a Verified SAM Partner reinforces Connor’s position as a leading software asset management advisor, committed to driving value and excellence for clients across the Middle East.

Connor Consulting's Verified SAM certification solidifies their dedication to software asset management excellence and innovation in the Middle East. Their meticulous reviews and continuous licensing updates empower organizations to confidently navigate the intricacies of Oracle software, helping optimize cost control and address compliance. This commitment to clarity and proactive management demonstrates that Connor Consulting is a trusted advisor, helping businesses across the region maximize their Oracle investments.

A Testament to Expertise and Innovation

"Earning the first Verified SAM Partner in the Middle East is a badge of honor for Connor Consulting," says Jay T. Buck, Global Vice President of Software Solutions. "This recognition validates our deep expertise in Oracle licensing and advisory services, built over years of expanding our global presence and specifically strengthening our Middle East team. This recognition by Oracle validates our efforts and drives us to continue evolving alongside the dynamic tech landscape of the Middle East. We're not just consultants; we're partners in our clients' success, helping them navigate the future of software asset management with confidence. As we continue to grow and innovate, Connor Consulting is committed to driving value to the ever-evolving clients in the Middle East.”

Extending Our Expertise: Beyond On-Premises Solutions

Unveiled by Oracle at CloudWorld in Las Vegas in September 2023, the Verified SAM program is a comprehensive solution catering to on-premises environments, including Database & Options, Fusion Middleware, and E-Business Suite. Connor Consulting's proficiency extends to delivering parallel services for SAAS and PAAS clients, further solidifying its status as a holistic advisor in the software landscape.

For additional information or inquiries about how Connor Consulting can assist your organization in optimizing its software asset management strategy through the Verified SAM program, please contact jbuck@connor-consulting.com

