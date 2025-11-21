Dubai, UAE: As part of the Knowledge Summit 2025, hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the session titled ‘The DNA of Knowledge Markets: Data, Networks, and Access’ brought together global experts to examine how emerging technologies, advanced data systems, and collaborative ecosystems are reshaping the future of knowledge economies.

Moderated by Rima Najjar, TV Presenter at Asharq Bloomberg, the session featured insights from Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer at e&; Dr. Hiroshi Ishiguro, Professor of Department of Systems Innovation at Osaka University; and Dr. Daniela Benavente, International Consultant on Composite Indicators, Climate Change, and Environmental Issues.

Lung highlighted e&’s multidimensional ‘4D strategy,’ emphasizing the company’s investments in intelligent digital networks to expand accessibility across diverse markets. He underscored the importance of enabling connectivity through devices, platforms, and infrastructure, noting initiatives that address varying national challenges. Examples included microfinance-driven models in Pakistan, free digital upskilling platforms in Egypt, and the UAE’s recently launched AI Nation -Afaaq programme.

Dr. Ishiguro explored the emergence of a human–avatar symbiotic society, envisioning a future where AI-powered avatars transform medical care, service delivery, and knowledge transfer. He emphasized that advanced robotics and avatars should be seen as collaborative tools that expand human potential.

Dr. Benavente examined the growing ‘market for data,’ driven by the integration of national datasets, private-sector data streams, and satellite imagery. Public–private partnerships, she noted, are essential to address complex challenges and unlock the full value of Big Data.

The speakers collectively affirmed that the future of knowledge markets relies on connectivity, intelligent networks, and cross-sector collaboration, a message that resonated strongly with the Summit’s overarching mission to advance global knowledge-driven development.

