Dubai, UAE: The second edition of CONNECT. XCITE MENA, formerly known as Connect. China, held from 31 August to 7 September 2025 across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Doha, has concluded with resounding success. The event reinforced its position as the premier platform connecting China and Singapore’s most influential luxury travel buyers with the MENA region’s most prestigious hospitality and lifestyle experiences.

This year’s theme, “The Dream – For Dream Explorers,” set the stage for a week-long journey that seamlessly blended curated business networking, exclusive destination showcases, and unforgettable cultural immersions.

Xing Zhang, Founder of Connect Xcite, commented, “The 2025 edition has exceeded all expectations, both in the quality of connections established and the depth of cultural and luxury experiences shared. CONNECT. XCITE is more than a networking event — it is a celebration of partnership, creativity, and the limitless opportunities that exist between Asia and the MENA region.”

Key highlights included:

High-level business meetings at Banyan Tree Dubai and Delano Dubai, where 35 handpicked luxury buyers from China and Singapore engaged with leading MENA hotels, resorts, and bespoke travel providers.

Immersive destination showcases such as private luxury tours in Ras Al Khaimah and curated experiences in Doha, including visits to the National Museum of Qatar, Place Vendôme, and the Museum of Islamic Art.

Signature social events including the Aura Sky Pool Golden Hour Cocktail and the spectacular Dream Gala, which served as a grand celebration of cross-cultural collaboration.

The event also underscored a growing trend: Chinese and Singaporean luxury travellers are increasingly seeking personalized, high-value experiences that go beyond traditional tourism. With its exceptional blend of hospitality, culture, and exclusivity, the MENA region is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.

The partnerships and agreements formed at CONNECT. XCITE 2025 MENA are expected to translate into bespoke travel itineraries, enhanced hospitality offerings, and long-term collaborations that will shape the future of luxury travel between Asia and the Middle East.

About CONNECT.

CONNECT. XCITE (previously Connect. China) is the first and only premier event dedicated exclusively to the Chinese luxury and niche travel market in the MENA region. Powered by Xcite LLC, it brings together the finest luxury resource providers and influential luxury travel buyers to forge meaningful partnerships and explore new opportunities in the luxury travel industry.